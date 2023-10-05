Putin claims Wagner’s Prigozhin and Utkin blew up their plane with grenades

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has stated that traces of hand grenade explosives were found on the bodies of those who died in the plane crash involving Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Oct. 5.

Putin asserted that there was supposedly no “external influence” on the private jet, suggesting it was not shot down on his orders.

The dictator also added that "RUB 10 billion ($100 million) in cash and five kilograms of cocaine" were discovered at Wagner's offices in St. Petersburg.

“There were no tests for the presence of alcohol and drugs in the bodies of the victims on Prigozhin's plane, although they should have been conducted,” said Putin.

However, the United States believes that Prigozhin's plane was shot down by an air defense system from Russian territory, Reuters reported on Aug. 24, citing two U.S. officials.

An Embraer-135 plane crashed in Russia's Tver Oblast on Aug. 23. Russian media reported that it belonged to the leader of Wagner Group PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Russia’s Air Transport Agency confirmed that Prigozhin and his deputy, Dmitry Utkin, were onboard. The incident occurred exactly two months after the start of Wagner’s failed "mutiny" against the Russian government in late June.

In addition to them, the bodies of eight other people were found at the crash site. According to media reports, they included close associates of Prigozhin and participants in the war in Syria, as well as the plane’s three crew members.

