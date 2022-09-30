Putin claims he wants to resume negotiations with Ukraine

"UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" — FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:33

Russian president Vladimir Putin has claimed that he wants to stop military action and for "Ukraine to return to the negotiating table".

Source: Putin, during the sham and legally invalid procedure of "Signing the agreements of accession to Russia" on 30 September

Quote: "We are calling upon the Kyiv regime to cease fire immediately, to stop all military action, stop the war it started back in 2014 and return to the negotiating table. We are ready to do this. It has been stated numerous times."

Details: The aggressor country’s president once again referred to the sham referendums that Russia conducted on the territory of Ukraine as "legitimate".

Background:

Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president’s press secretary, claimed on 30 September that Russia was "focusing" on military action because Ukraine had supposedly withdrawn from the negotiating process.

On 28 September, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine must reclaim all of its occupied territories, and only then will it be possible to talk about the end of the war.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office, is convinced that at the moment there is no point in either negotiations or a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

