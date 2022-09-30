Putin claims West is envious of Russia's grandeur

ALONA MAZURENKO – FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:01

Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, has claimed that civilised Western countries are envious of the grandeur of Russia and its natural resources.

Source: Putin’s address on 30 September

Quote: "The West was seeking and is still seeking a new chance to weaken and destroy Russia. The fact that such a huge country exists is bothering them. The West cannot sit with the fact that there is such a big country [that is as] rich in natural resources as Russia".

Details: Putin claimed that Russians would protect their "values" from the West.

He also once again stated that the West is trying to weaken the Russian state as it is envious of its glory and resources.

Background:

In the Republic of Tuva, the families of conscripted Russians get rams, potatoes, coal or wood from local authorities.

