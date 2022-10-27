Putin claims West seeks global domination by using Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with the heads of delegations of the Conference of Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States countries via a videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Alexei Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sought to cast the conflict in Ukraine as part of efforts by the West to secure its global domination.

Speaking at a conference of international policy experts, Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of trying to dictate their terms to other nations in a “dangerous and bloody” domination game.

Putin, who sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, has cast Western support for Ukraine as part of broad efforts by Washington and its allies to enforce what they call a rules-based world order that only foments chaos. The Russian leader warned that “he who will sow the wind will reap the whirlwind.”

Putin claimed that “humankind now faces a choice: accumulate a load of problems that will inevitably crush us all or try to find solutions that may not be ideal but working and could make the world more stable and secure.”

Putin said Russia isn’t the enemy of the West but will continue to oppose the diktat of Western neo-liberal elites.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Speaking; Lavrov, China’s Wang Hold Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin opened a major speech Thursday by saying the West is trying to impose a universal worldview on other countries. He’s speaking at the annual Valdai discussion club, a day after overseeing scheduled nuclear exercises that tested a “massive” retaliatory strike. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profi

  • Turkey: Top doctor jailed on terror propaganda charges

    Turkish authorities placed the president of the Turkish Medical Association under arrest on “terrorist propaganda” charges Thursday after she called for an investigation into allegations that the Turkish military used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants. A court ordered Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci, 63, jailed pending a trial on charges of disseminating propaganda in favor of a terrorist organization, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

  • Ukraine shows 'unique' demining machine

    STORY: The Armtrac 400 is capable of clearing 2400 square meters per hour and can be operated remotelyAt the moment, it is the only machine of the kind in Ukraine, according to Diachenko.The Ukrainian Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources estimates it will take at least a decade to clear all the mines and explosives from the country.

  • CIA director made a secret visit to Ukraine to meet Zelenskyy and pledge deeper US support, CNN says

    The report comes as US officials have become increasingly worried that Putin could use nuclear weapons to escalate the war.

  • Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin says West is playing ‘dangerous and dirty game’

    Russian president says the Occident does not respect other people

  • GOP's Cheney endorsing Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first

    Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is expected to endorse and campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that the critic of former President Donald Trump who lost her GOP primary has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat. Cheney, of Wyoming, planned to announce her support for the two-term House member from Holly, Michigan, on Thursday morning, according to Slotkin aides, then join her in the Lansing-area district for a public event next Tuesday. Slotkin is competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan's 7th Congressional District.

  • Supreme Court Justice Kagan blocks Jan. 6 panel from getting Arizona Republican's records

    Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute.

  • Kremlin announces that Putin conducts exercises for a massive nuclear strike

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 26 OCTOBER 2022, 15:01 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin, have conducted "exercises on the massive nuclear strike by strategic nuclear forces.

  • Putin monitors as Russia conducts nuclear weapons drills

    Russian President Vladimir Putin monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles.

  • S Korea holds combat drills after North provocations

    STORY: The amphibious landing exercise, held near Pohang on South Korea's east coast, is part of the 12-day Hoguk 22 field exercises, which included some drills with U.S. troops, such as a river-crossing exercise last week. North Korea has condemned the drills for raising tensions and has test-fired rockets and artillery in response. The U.S., Japan and South Korea warned on Wednesday that an "unparalleled" scale of response would be warranted if North Korea conducts a seventh nuclear bomb test, which Washington and its allies believe Pyongyang could resume soon, for the first time since 2017.

  • Putin cites COVID response in push to accelerate Ukraine war efforts

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday addressed his new Government Coordination Council to hasten the country’s war efforts in Ukraine, alluding to the coronavirus pandemic as one reason to accelerate decisionmaking. The Kremlin announced the council’s creation on Friday, saying it would improve coordination within Russia’s government as the country continues to face territorial losses…

  • The Ukraine conflict is a war of narratives – and Putin's is crumbling

    For one, the writing may be on the wall too. Matthew Chattle/Future Publishing via Getty ImagesPeople understand the world – that is, where we came from, how we got here and where we are likely to go – through the stories we tell about ourselves and others. Indeed, the political and social environments in which we are embedded are rooted in these stories, these narratives. And so it is with the current conflict in Ukraine. As the months of fighting have progressed, so too have the narratives tha

  • Ukraines Armed Forces predict what "difficult decisions" Russian commander Surovikin has prepared for Kherson Oblast

    OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN - THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 12:41 The Russian Federation could resort to blowing up residential areas as it withdraws from the left bank of Kherson Oblast, applying a scorched-earth policy to the occupied territory.

  • Police: Gun taken away earlier was used in school shooting

    St. Louis police have confirmed that the gunman who forced his way into a high school, killing a student and a teacher and leaving seven others wounded, used an assault rifle that had been taken away from him earlier this month. A police statement Wednesday night said the mother of Orlando Harris, 19, called police on the evening of Oct. 15 after she found a gun and she wanted it removed. The statement said officers responded but “determined at that time the suspect was lawfully permitted to posses the firearm.”

  • Frontier is offering customers an 'all-you-can-fly' pass for unlimited travel coming in 2023, but only a few will be available

    The pass will offer customers unlimited flights to all of Frontier's destinations for 12 months and "complete flexibility" on booking.

  • Conservative speaker event at UC Davis canceled after brutal fight

    A conservative speaker event at the University of California, Davis was canceled after a fight between between 100 protesters and counterprotesters broke out near the venue, university officials said.

  • Analysis-Airbus widens A350 cabin in mile-high real estate war

    Airbus has unveiled a wider and longer cabin for its A350 in a battle for wide-body sales against Boeing - while quietly ditching the slogan on which it waged a fierce dispute over elbow space with its arch-rival a decade ago. Airbus said in a blog it was introducing a New Production Standard (NPS) to make A350s lighter and more flexible. "It increases comfort in all classes," said Anais Marzo, head of cabin interiors marketing.

  • GOP Rep. Barr challenged by Russia-supporting Dem, write-in for KY’s 6th District seat

    Rep. Andy Barr’s opponent, Geoff Young, has been disavowed by the state Democratic party, which is instead backing a political newcomer and write-in candidate for the seat.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter ‘obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape’ but should encourage debate

    Elon Musk is nearing his latest deadline to close the Twitter Inc. deal, and it looks like the tumultuous acquisition is really going to happen

  • Economic strain, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mark a turning point for cleaner energy, says IEA

    The report looked at scenarios based on current policies and said that coal use will fall back within the next few years, natural gas demand will reach a plateau by the end of the decade and rising sales of electric vehicles mean that the need for oil will level off in the mid-2030s before ebbing slightly by mid-century.