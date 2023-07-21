Putin claims that western Poland is gift from Stalin

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has described western Polish territory as a "gift" from Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, claiming that it was his actions that caused Poland to receive this area from Germany after World War II.

"The western territories of present-day Poland are a gift from Stalin to the Poles, have our friends in Warsaw forgotten about this? We will remind you," Putin threatened at a meeting with members of the Russian security council on July 21.

The dictator also instructed the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshki,n to monitor Poland's possible intention to “occupy Western Ukraine.” There is no evidence of this being a possibility.

In Putin's imagination, a "Polish-Lithuanian-Ukrainian initiative in the field of security" may “occupy” Western Ukraine. He did not provide any evidence for this.

He threatened Poland with the loss of its independence as a result of "such aggressive politics." Putin also claimed that Poland owes its independence to the Soviet Union.

On May 21, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin blamed Poland for “betraying historical memory” and claimed it owes over $750 billion to Moscow for its liberation from Nazi Germany and rebuilding of the country.

"For centuries, Russia has been great at turning things on their heads to pull the wool over our eyes," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, commenting on Volodin's absurd claims.

