Putin: Clear majority of citizens supports Russia's war in Ukraine

Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre. -/Kremlin/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes "a clear majority of the population" support his war in Ukraine, the Kremlin leader said in his State of the Nation address ahead of next month's election.

The war has been going on for two years after Moscow invaded its neighbour, but Putin still referred to the conflict as a "special military operation" in the speech in front of the two houses of parliament.

He thanked citizens and businesses for their backing for the conflict and held a minute's silence during his speech for fallen soldiers.

Putin also reminded delegates that 2024 is the 10-year anniversary of Russia annexing the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. It is still not recognized internationally as part of Russia and Ukraine has vowed to win it back in the war.

He said the country was proud of what it had achieved in incorporating Crimea. "Together we can achieve everything," he added.

It is Putin's 19th State of the Nation address and comes before a March 15-17 presidential election he is expected to win easily after international observers said the opposition had again been suppressed.

