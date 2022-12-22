Putin on collision course with Russia’s regional elites, expert says

2
·2 min read

Read also: Russian political analyst Preobrazhensky on shifts within Kremlin’s party of war

According to Preobrazhensky, if the Kremlin has to confront the regional elites – it would divert energy and resources from the war in Ukraine.

“The issue of money is critical for the regions, and now there is a lack of it,” said Preobrazhensky.

“The number of donor regions has officially decreased to three, while the bulk of fiscal assistance from the (federal) budget is received not by the poorest, but, on the contrary, by some of the richest regions. If Putin continues to transfer authority and rights to (Russian) regions – as he has been doing since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic – a conflict is very likely to occur.”

Read also: Kremlin won’t determine what weapons US sends to Ukraine, DoD says

In an interview with NV Radio back November, former Ukrainian FM Volodymyr Ohryzko said that regional elites in Russia are beginning to realize that Moscow’s dominance is waning.

In his October interview with NV, Preobrazhensky said that Putin delegated some federal authority and powers to local governments of central Russian regions.

Read also: Russian troop losses in Ukraine exceed 100,000, says Ukraine’s General Staff

“This is important, because the martial law bill was adopted back in 2002, when Russian governors were still quite independent figures,” he said.

By law, they can now control not just local police services, but also give instructions to law enforcement agencies and the army. It is limited, of course, because the military is unlikely to obey them. However, this dramatically increases the subjectivity of governors, and these are consecutive steps.”

“It all started with COVID-19 — at the time, they were blamed for (poor handling of) the epidemic. Then it happened in the second half of the current war. Back then, the governors, on Kremlin orders, began to form some kind of regional battalions, and paid them from local budgets.”

Read also: Telecom companies leaving Russia imperils its cell network, Reuters reports

Preobrazhensky added that local governors “rented out” these regional security forces to the Russian army, and later gained control over them.

Read also: Putin afraid of Kadyrov, Ukraine’s top security official says

“For the war, this means that more independent leaders are emerging at the home front,” he concludes.

“They, like Kadyrov (leader of Russia’s Chechen Republic), will soon say that they themselves are to decide how to do mobilization in their region, and there will soon be several dozen governors like that. And destabilizes the situation.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russians have no decisive success in Bakhmut

    The Russians have had no decisive success in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast and have not broken through the Ukrainian defence. Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, Spokesperson for the Eastern grouping of Ukrainian forces, during the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "Generally speaking, they have definitely had no global success and have not breached our defence, which is supposed to be done during any serious offensive operation.

  • White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea

    The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said U.S. intelligence officials determined that North Korea completed an initial arms shipment that included rockets and missiles last month. “We assess that the amount of material delivered to Wagner will not change battlefield dynamics in Ukraine,” Kirby said.

  • Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces wishes NATO a Merry Christmas

    Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, congratulated international partners from the North Atlantic alliance on the upcoming holidays and thanked them for their support of Ukraine.

  • Puppet governor Shtepa blown up in occupied Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast

    Andrii Shtepa, a Russian-appointed puppet leader of the village of Liubymivka, which is located on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, was blown up in the occupied city of Kakhovka. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS Details: In particular, the "emergency services" informed the Russian mass media that the so-called "head of the village of Liubymivka died in a car explosion on the left bank of Dnipro in Kherson Oblast.

  • Putin explaines cancellation of annual address: It is difficult to record results

    Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, has explained the cancellation of the annual address to the Russia's Federal Assembly by the fact that it is difficult for him to record the results and immediate plans.

  • 2022 has been a 'dismal year of failure' for Putin and invading Ukraine has left Russia 'poorer and more isolated than for decades,' NATO chief says

    The Russian military is estimated to have suffered 100,000 casualties in Ukraine so far, and the Russian economy fell into a recession in November.

  • Xi Tells Russia’s Medvedev That China Wants Talks on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping told former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that his nation would like to see talks on Ukraine, comments that come as Beijing tries to improve ties with Europe.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhap

  • Shoigu wants to form another army on border due to accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO

    Sergey Shoigu, the Russian Defence Minister, has said that the Russian Federation should create a group of troops on the border with Finland due to the accession of this country and Sweden to NATO. Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti Quote: "Given NATO's desire to build up its military capabilities near the Russian border, as well as to expand the North Atlantic Alliance at the expense of Finland and Sweden, it is necessary to take measures in response to the creation of an appro

  • Movement of manpower, tanks and equipment spotted in Mariupol

    Mariupol residents have noticed the movement of large numbers of Russian manpower, as well as tanks and other military equipment belonging to the invaders. Source: Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram Quote from Andriushchenko: "[Russian] military is on the move again.

  • Official in Russian-controlled Ukraine region killed in car bomb attack

    It blamed the death of Andrei Shtepa on "Ukrainian terrorists". Ukrainian media reports about Shtepa's death referred to him as "an occupier" and as someone who had actively collaborated with Russian forces. Kyiv has said it plans to retake by force all territory seized by Russian troops since they invaded on Feb. 24 in what Moscow called "a special military operation" to ensure its own security.

  • Russia increases draft age limit and number of contract servicemen, aiming to reach 1.5 million-strong army

    Sergey Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of Russia, has claimed that the Russian army must be extended to 1.5 million soldiers. He is also planning to increase the draft age limit in Russia. Source: Shoigu at the session of the Ministry of Defence of Russia on 21 December Details: The minister stated that the troop strength of the Russian Army must be increased to 1.

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Military Attire at the White House Draws Comparisons to Winston Churchill

    As has become something of a trademark for the 44-year-old Ukrainian leader, Zelenskyy wore his green military fatigues to meet the president at the White House Wednesday

  • Lukashenko's regime starts "hunt" for contributors to Belaruski Hajun channel

    The monitoring group "Belaruski Hajun" reported that the security forces of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, under the guise of Representatives of "Hajun", began to offer Belarusians "cooperation" and demand personal data.

  • Russia is likely to launch large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on 22 or 23 December

    Russia is likely to launch another large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on 22 or 23 December. Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda at Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Details: Sources at Ukraine's Defence Intelligence state that Russia will involve all available cruise missile carriers with a range of 500 km or more.

  • EU holds back all of Hungary's cohesion funds over rights concerns

    The European Commission said on Thursday it would hold back all 22 billion euros of EU cohesion funds for Hungary until its government meets conditions related to judiciary independence, academic freedoms, LGBTQI rights and the asylum system. EU institutions had already decided on Dec. 12 to freeze 6.3 billion euros of the funds until the right-wing and eurosceptic government of Viktor Orban meets an even tougher set of 17 conditions also linked to the judiciary and dealing with corruption at high levels. The 22 billion euros is the amount of EU cohesion funds that Hungary is to get from the EU's long-term budget between 2021 and 2027.

  • Russia to secure stronghold over Mariupol by stripping Ukrainian identity, building over devastation

    Russia is looking to secure its stronghold over Mariupol by creating a garrison city, cleansing its of any Ukrainian identity and building over the devastation it caused.

  • Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war

    The Kremlin warned Wednesday that increasing the supply of U.S. arms to Kyiv would aggravate the devastating 10-month war ignited by Russia's illegal invasion and “does not bode well” for embattled Ukraine. Peskov's comments were the first official Russian reaction to news that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was heading to Washington for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden. The trip would be Zelenskyy's first known foreign trip since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion triggered a war that has killed thousands and laid waste to towns and cities across Ukraine.

  • Doctors not able to take shrapnel out of former Roskosmos head

    Doctors will not be able to take a shrapnel out of Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos [a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonautics programs and aerospace research - ed.

  • This Woman Is Staging Ukraine’s Most Daring Rescue Operations

    Stefan WeichertMAKIIVKA, Ukraine—A few miles from the frontvline of the brutal war in Ukraine, Olga Zaitsova, 31, turns to us in the back of the car to remind everyone that this mission is about precision and speed. The longer the evacuation takes, the higher the risk that the Russians will attack before we can liberate a badly injured 79-year-old man.The Russian positions are only 900 yards from the village of Makiivka in the Luhansk region. The car drives along bumpy roads without much cover t

  • Ukrainians react to Zelenskyy's U.S. trip as Putin plans for next phase of war

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise visit to the U.S. comes as Russian leader Vladimir Putin begins planning for the next phase of the gruesome war. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins Lana Zak and Jim Axelrod with more from Kyiv.