Putin comes to Crimea

Vladimir Putun, President of the Russian Federation, has visited the peninsula on the ninth anniversary of the occupation of Crimea.

Source: Russian state-owned news agencies TASS and Vesty; Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev

Details: As previously announced by his press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the president will take part "in the opening of a significant cultural and historical facility".

Razvozhaev wrote that Putin allegedly came specifically for the opening of a children's art school in Khersones, which he was supposed to be shown via video conference.

The so-called "governor" also says that Putin "knows how to surprise" and allegedly came to Crimea personally by car.

As the Vesti Krym correspondent reports, Putin was taken to the Korsun School of Arts and Children's Centre near the Khersones Tavriisky National Preserve.

Background:

Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin on 17 March in view of the situation in Ukraine.

All member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are now legally bound to detain Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, now deemed a suspect, and hand him over to the court.

The historic decision to issue the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin must be followed by historical responsibility, said Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine.

