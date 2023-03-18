Putin comes to Crimea

5
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Vladimir Putun, President of the Russian Federation, has visited the peninsula on the ninth anniversary of the occupation of Crimea.

Source: Russian state-owned news agencies TASS and Vesty; Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev

Details: As previously announced by his press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the president will take part "in the opening of a significant cultural and historical facility".

Razvozhaev wrote that Putin allegedly came specifically for the opening of a children's art school in  Khersones, which he was supposed to be shown via video conference.

The so-called "governor" also says that Putin "knows how to surprise" and allegedly came to Crimea personally by car.

As the Vesti Krym correspondent reports, Putin was taken to the Korsun School of Arts and Children's Centre near the Khersones Tavriisky National Preserve.

Background: 

