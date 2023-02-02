Putin commemorates Stalingrad battle, echoing Ukraine fight

2
JIM HEINTZ
·2 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday attended commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi forces in the battle of Stalingrad, a long and grueling fight that resonates in the current conflict in Ukraine.

Putin laid a wreath at the eternal flame of the memorial complex to the fallen Red Army soldiers in Volgograd, the current name of the city, which stretches along the western bank of the Volga River. The memorial is dominated by an 85-meter (279-foot) sculpture of a sword-wielding woman, Europe's tallest statue.

The Russian leader is set to speak at a memorial event and have a meeting with activists later in the day.

The city was renamed in 1961 as part of the Soviet Union’s rejection of dictator Joseph Stalin’s personality cult. But the name Stalingrad remains inextricably linked to the historic battle that turned the tide of World War II. There have been calls for the restoration of the city’s old name, but they haven’t received the Kremlin’s blessing.

The five months of fighting in Stalingrad between August 1942 and February 1943 is regarded as the bloodiest battle in history with the death toll for soldiers and civilians reaching as high as 2 million. Most of the city was reduced to rubble before Nazi forces surrendered on Feb. 2, 1943.

The Soviet victory was a major turning point in the European theater of World War II and the battle remains an immense point of pride in modern Russia, lauded as a demonstration of military might and moral seriousness.

As Russian forces struggle to gain ground in Ukraine, lawmakers from the dominant United Russia party have been told to liken the Ukraine fight to Stalingrad, the newspaper Kommersant reported.

Some Russians on Thursday made the connection explicit.

"The achievement of our fathers and grandfathers, showing unprecedented heroism, valor and self-sacrifice during the defense of Stalingrad, still inspires our courageous soldiers who carry out responsible combat missions on the fields of the special military operation and defend the sovereignty, independence and security of our country,” said Russian Orthodox Church head Patriarch Kirill, using the official characterization of the conflict that began nearly a year ago.

Communist Party head Gennady Zyuganov, after laying flowers at the Unknown Soldier memorial outside the Kremlin, said that he hoped that Russian forces would prevail in Ukraine.

“To do this, it is necessary to adopt the unique experience of the victorious Red Army, the Battle of Stalingrad, Oryol, Kursk," Zyuganov said.

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s foreign intelligence agency the SVR, said that “no matter how many years have passed, the image of the unconquered city on the Volga, Stalingrad, will forever remain a symbol of the resilience and courage of our people, a strong spiritual support in the face of any external threats and challenges, in the face of any enemies."

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria election 2023: Who are the presidential candidates?

    A list of all the 18 candidates contesting Nigeria's presidential election on 25 February.

  • Putin likely to channel Stalingrad victory at pivotal time in Ukraine war

    President Vladimir Putin was expected to use a commemoration on Thursday of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in Stalingrad 80 years ago to rally Russians around his military campaign in Ukraine. He was due to hold a meeting with local patriotic and youth groups during the evening in Volgograd, the city in southern Russia that until 1961 was called Stalingrad. In 1942-43 it was the location of the bloodiest battle of World War Two when the Soviet Red Army, at a cost of over 1 million casualties, broke the back of German invasion forces.

  • Amid Falling Pre-Owned Watch Prices, Chrono24 Is Laying Off 13% of Its Employees

    The company axed 65 jobs and offered severance packages to some workers at its headquarters.

  • Teacher blindfolded young girls before sexually assaulting them, Michigan officials say

    One of the girls was sexually assaulted during vision tests, officials said.

  • Hawaii whale dies with fishing nets, plastic bags in stomach

    A whale that washed ashore in Hawaii over the weekend likely died in part because it ate large volumes of fishing traps, fishing nets, plastic bags and other marine debris, scientists said Thursday, highlighting the threat to wildlife from the millions of tons of plastic that ends up in oceans every year. Kristi West, the director of the University of Hawaii's Health and Stranding Lab, said there were enough foreign objects in the opening of the whale's intestinal tract to block food. “The presence of undigested fish and squid lends further evidence of a blockage," she said in a news release from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

  • India rupee expected to fare better in 2023 – chief economic adviser

    The Indian rupee is expected to be under far less pressure than it was in 2022, as a global economic slowdown will mean a potentially weaker dollar and lower commodity prices which would lead to lower imports, the country's chief economic adviser said on Thursday. "Given the scenarios and given our relatively better GDP growth, we expect rupee to be far less under pressure than it was in 2022,” V Anantha Nageswaran told Reuters in an interview, adding 2023/24 should be a “less eventful” year for the local currency. Last month, the International Monetary Fund said global growth in 2024 would accelerate slightly to 3.1%, a tenth of a percentage point below the agency’s October forecast, as the full impact of steeper central bank interest rate hikes slows demand globally.

  • Norway PM says oil profits to fund more aid to Ukraine

    Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway said Thursday that the oil-rich Scandinavian country will become one of the world’s top donors to Ukraine when his two-party center-left government presents another planned military and civilian aid package. “We are in a situation where we have room for action due to extraordinary income from the petroleum sector,” said the prime minister, who leads Norway’s Labor Party.

  • Russia is violating the last remaining nuclear treaty with the US, according to Washington

    Russian nuclear missiles are paraded in Red Square in Moscow in 2020. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesAfter decades of progress on limiting the buildup of nuclear weapons, Russia’s war on Ukraine has prompted renewed nuclear tensions between Russia and the U.S. The U.S. State Department told Congress on Jan. 31, 2023, that Russia is not complying with the countries’ last remaining nuclear arms agreement, which was renewed for five years in 2021. Russia has denied these accusations and accused the U.

  • Russian missile destroys Ukrainian apartment building; at least 3 dead

    KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -Rescuers combed debris in a city in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, where an overnight Russian missile strike destroyed an apartment building and damaged nine others, killing at least three people. The police force said the apartments in the city of Kramatorsk were hit by an Iskander-K tactical missile at 9.45 p.m. local time (1945 GMT). Hours later, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said two more strikes had also targeted the city centre, leaving at least five people wounded and more than a dozen buildings damaged.

  • Goonies 2? What The Cast And Steven Spielberg Have Said About A Sequel To The Classic Over The Years

    The Goonies 2 has been talked about for nearly 40 years, what have those involved said about a possible sequel?

  • One suspect in Macon liquor store worker’s murder is a convicted killer just out of prison

    Terrell Ugean Mills was released from prison in September. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a 2001 shooting.

  • Ukraine news – live: Putin amassing 500,000 troops for major new offensive, says minister

    Russia could ‘try something’ to mark 24 February anniversary of invasion, says Ukrainian official

  • Russians switch tactics and keep pressuring Bakhmut: over 150 attacks during past 24 hours

    Russian troops have attacked Ukrainian military positions near Bakhmut 151 times in the course of the past 24 hours. Source: Suspilne [Ukraine's public broadcaster], citing Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; NYT Quote: "Yampolivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Blahodatne, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Paraskoviivka [settlements were attacked - ed.

  • Georgia school bus driver charged in confrontation with parents

    A Georgia school bus driver has been arrested after allegedly getting into a confrontation with parents earlier this month.

  • George Santos takes dig at 'career pathological liar' Biden in new interview apology: 'I've learned my lesson'

    Rep. George Santos, who is recusing himself from two House committee assignments, said he “learned my lesson” in a new interview while calling President Biden a “pathological liar.”

  • Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

    The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses. The new weapon, the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), will allow Ukraine's military to hit targets at twice the distance reachable by the rockets it now fires from the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

  • Here's what happens when US Navy special operators go up against dolphins trained to keep them out of sensitive bases

    "It's scary when you're in the dark, cold water and you know that there is a huge dolphin somewhere out there," a former US Navy SEAL told Insider.

  • Chinese corn mill in North Dakota deemed ‘significant threat’ by US Air Force

    The construction of a Chinese-owned corn mill in North Dakota will likely be halted after the U.S. Air Force flagged it as a “significant threat to national security.” Fufeng Group, an MSG and xanthan gum manufacturer based in Shandong province, China, previously bought 370 acres of farmland in Grand Forks through its American subsidiary. The city council approved the company’s $700 million proposal to build the mill last year, citing economic development success.

  • Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

    Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate com

  • Maxine Waters Hilariously Shuts Down GOP Rep. By Focusing On Trump’s Love Of Dictators

    Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.) just kept stepping in it as he tried to get the California Democrat to condemn people admired by the former GOP president.