Putin comments on Ukrainian counteroffensive: "let's see how it ends"

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:53

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not reveal what Russia's actions will be in response to the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Source: Putin's communication with journalists at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit

Quote from Putin: "We see activity there, and there (at the front – ed.). Well, the Kyiv authorities announced that they have launched and are conducting an active counteroffensive operation. Well, let's see how it ends."

Details: Putin also said that Russia "responds rather cautiously" to Ukraine.

Quote from Putin: "Up to a certain point. More recently, the Russian Armed Forces have dealt several significant blows. You should assume these are warning strikes."

Background:

Earlier, at a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said that he "will do everything to end the conflict as soon as possible," but he is outraged that Ukraine wants to win by military means.

