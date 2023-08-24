Putin comments on Wagner Group Chief's plane crash for the first time

President of aggressor country Vladimir Putin has spoken out for the first time since the crash of the plane, which, according to Rosaviatsia (the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency), was carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC).

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlet RBK; Russian propagandists

Details: In a conversation with Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-appointed head of the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, Putin expressed his condolences to all those who died in the crash and spoke about the talents of Prigozhin.

"I have known Prigozhin for a long time, since the beginning of the 90s. He was a man of a difficult fate; he had made some serious mistakes in his life, but he achieved the results he needed, both for himself and, when I asked him, for a common cause, like in these last few months. He was a gifted man, a talented businessman," Putin said.

Putin also praised the Wagnerites for participating in the war against Ukraine. He claimed that "these are the people who have made a historic contribution to our common cause of fighting against the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine". He promised that he would not forget about this.

Background:

On 23 August, in the evening, a small plane crashed in the Bologovsky district of Tver Oblast, Russia. Rosaviatsiya, the Federal Air Transport Agency, said Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as having been on board.

The Grey Zone Telegram channel close to the Wagner PMC states that the plane of Yevgeniy Prigozhin has been shot down by the air defence. It was also reported that a terrorist act on board is being considered as one of the possible causes of the disaster.

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency posted a full list of the passengers on the plane that crashed in Russia’s Tver Oblast on the evening of 23 August. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Private Military Company, was on the list.

The Russian media saw a certain symbolism in the fact that the plane crash occurred on 23 August, exactly two months after the rebellion of the Wagner PMC (Prigozhin announced his "march of justice" on the evening of 23 June).

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin took revenge for the humiliation of the Wagner Group’s mutiny and ordered the assassination of their leadership.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had nothing to do with the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, in Russia.

