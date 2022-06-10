Putin compares self to Peter the Great, says he is taking back Russian lands

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Natalie Prieb
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Peter the Great
    Tsar and 1st Emperor, founder of the Russian Empire

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday compared himself to the country’s first emperor, Peter the Great, in a speech marking the 350th anniversary of the figure’s birth.

Putin made the comments while visiting a multimedia exhibit about the 18th-century leader, who led a conquest of the Baltic region while at war with Sweden. Putin remarked that Peter the Great viewed the land as rightfully Russian, drawing a connection to the current war Russia is waging against Ukraine.

“He was returning it and strengthening it,” Putin said, according to The New York Times. “Well, apparently, it has also fallen to us to return and to strengthen.”

Putin also noted that when Peter founded the city of St. Petersburg, “none of the countries of Europe recognized it as Russian.”

“It’s impossible — do you understand — impossible to build a fence around a country like Russia,” Putin added.

Putin has repeatedly attempted to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine since the war started on Feb. 24, which has since resulted in thousands of deaths and millions of displaced people. Shortly after he launched the invasion, Putin said he was “forced” to attack Ukraine due to Western “intransigence” over security issues.

The Russian president’s comments come after the war in Ukraine surpassed 100 days last week.

Ukrainian forces have waged an unexpectedly effective effort at repelling Russia, holding on to the capital city of Kyiv which U.S. intelligence had first predicted would fall to Russia within 72 hours of the invasion beginning. However, Russia has gained control of a key port city, Mariupol, and continues to maintain advantages in the eastern part of the country.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hurdles remain as Biden’s EV push comes to life

    President Biden’s push for more electric vehicles (EVs) on the road and more charging stations around the U.S. is gaining fresh traction while Americans continue to face historically high gas prices at the pump. The president has been focused on an ambitious climate agenda, which has largely stalled in the Senate, but federal funding for…

  • Politics latest news: Keir Starmer vows to oppose new law to rip up parts of Northern Ireland Protocol

    Lord Frost tells PM: You have until autumn to save your job Match European fuel tax cuts to ease cost of living, Tory MPs urge Sturgeon surrenders to unions as train drivers get 5pc pay rise Truss dubbed ‘Brexit Queen’ after Cabinet clash over NI Rishi Sunak blamed for wasting £11bn in government debt blunder Russia-Ukraine latest: Truss to raise death sentence case with Kyiv

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: 'Hysterical' UK must appeal directly to separatists over Britons' death sentences, says Kremlin

    Putin could use Britons’ death sentence to push for prisoner's release I’m reclaiming land like Peter the Great, says Vladimir Putin Russian oligarch’s ex-wife loses £8.7m London apartment Captured British fighters sentenced to death Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Some Republicans who backed independent Jan. 6 commission face primary consequences

    Thirty-five House Republicans voted in May 2021 in favor of legislation that would have created an independent commission to investigate the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. While that bill never advanced, due to filibusters from Republicans in the Senate, the shadow of the vote has hung over various primary races as the conservative base reconsiders -- and in some cases turns against -- the GOP lawmakers who bucked the line in a party largely defined by loyalty to former President Donald Trump. The Jan. 6 commission vote is not the only factor influencing each of the races, but it is an example of how Republicans who break with Trump -- especially over Jan. 6 -- are then defined, in part, by that choice.

  • Fighting 'going on for every house' in Sievierodonetsk; UK calls trial of Britons 'sham': Live Ukraine updates

    Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said fights in Sievierodonetsk were house to house. The UK government condemned the trial of two Britons. Updates.

  • I’m reclaiming land for Russia like Peter the Great, says Vladimir Putin

    Vladimir Putin on Thursday offered the clearest summation yet of his war goals as he compared himself to Peter the Great “reclaiming” territory for Russia.

  • Jazz request permission to interview Heat assistant Chris Quinn

    Adrian Wojnarowski: The Utah Jazz have requested permission to interview Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn for franchise's head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Quinn also talked with Charlotte for that opening. He has spent eight seasons on Erik ...

  • A King Could Help Las Vegas Strip NBA Dreams (Thank You, Thank You Very Much)

    Sin City has multiple NBA-ready arenas in the works (as well as at least two venues that could host a Las Vegas pro basketball team right now).

  • Pope cancels trip to Congo and South Sudan due to bad knee

    Pope Francis canceled a planned July trip to Africa on doctors' orders because of ongoing knee problems, the Vatican said Friday, raising further questions about the health and mobility problems of the 85-year-old pontiff. The Vatican said the July 2-7 trip to Congo and South Sudan would be rescheduled “to a later date to be determined.” “At the request of his doctors, and in order not to jeopardize the results of the therapy that he is undergoing for his knee, the Holy Father has been forced to postpone, with regret, his Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo and to South Sudan,” the Vatican said in a statement.

  • Iran state media say 13 arrested over Tehran bank heist

    Iranian authorities said Friday they have arrested 13 burglars who cut into the vault of a Tehran state bank from a neighboring building and stole 168 safe deposit boxes. Iran's state-run IRNA news agency quoted Tehran Prosecutor Ali Salehi as saying that three of the suspects were arrested in an undisclosed country abroad, while the rest were apprehended in the Iranian capital and the north of the country. A car containing stolen property was found abandoned at Imam Khomeini Airport, the prosecutor added.

  • Ukrainian land will soon be declared Russian, says Vladimir Putin

    Vladimir Putin has compared himself to Peter the Great, the 18th century Russian monarch, as he appeared to admit that the invasion of Ukraine was part of an imperial conquest.

  • Britain says talking to Ukraine, not Russia, about jailed soldiers

    Britain is prioritising talking to Ukraine rather than Russia on the situation of two jailed British men who have been sentenced to death in one of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday. Two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine were sentenced to death on Thursday by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Thursday. Foreign minister Liz Truss condemned the sentencing of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner as an egregious breach of the Geneva convention and raised the issue with her Ukrainian counterpart in a call on Friday.

  • Review: 'Mini-Forest Revolution' shows how to mimic nature

    In “Mini-Forest Revolution,” author Hannah Lewis shows how a forestation method developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki is helping groups around the world restore ravaged areas to dense forests that create green zones and help mitigate global warming by absorbing carbon. Mention the word “forest” and many people think national park in scope, but a forest planted in the Miyawaki method can thrive and make a positive environmental difference in a space the size of about half a dozen parking spaces. In Miyawaki plantings, monocultures are out; natural variety is in.

  • Ukraine Latest: Baltics Take Aim at Putin Over Czarist Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Baltic leaders lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin for comments suggesting that his war aims compared with his nation’s 18th-century imperial expansionism under Czar Peter the Great. Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesS&P 500 Slumps More Than

  • Hailing Peter the Great, Putin draws parallel with mission to 'return' Russian lands

    In televised comments on day 106 of his war in Ukraine, he compared Peter's campaign with the task facing Russia today. Putin, now in his 23rd year in power, has repeatedly sought to justify Russia's actions in Ukraine, where his forces have devastated cities, killed thousands and put millions of people to flight, by propounding a view of history that asserts Ukraine has no real national identity or tradition of statehood.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of House Jan. 6 committee, delivers opening remarks

    Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair and one of two Republicans on the House Jan. 6 committee, delivered opening remarks during the prime-time hearing held Thursday night. The hearing is designed to show the American public what the committee has learned so far about the Capitol riot and former President Donald Trump's role. Watch Cheney's remarks here.

  • Morrisons raises pay as stores battle for staff

    The UK's fourth largest supermarket says it will pay a minimum of £10.20 per hour to its workers.

  • Moscow-backed Luhansk region in Ukraine to send 'liberated' grain to Russia -Tass

    Yuri Pronko, agricultural minister of the self-declared Luhansk People's Republic, said that until now, the grain had been sent by truck in relatively small amounts. "Tomorrow is a historical moment - the first wagons of grain will go Russia, 50 wagons, more than 3,000 tonnes," Tass cited him as saying. Ukraine had previously accused Russia of stealing its grain from the territories Moscow occupied since launching what it calls a special military operation in February.

  • Even if stocks break out, the overwhelming trend is down

    The stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has traded within a small range — these days, 100 points is a small range — in a volatile fashion since May 27. There has been some deterioration of the internal indicators while SPX has been in this range, but not a lot. The range is marked with a red square on the accompanying SPX chart.

  • Russian suspect appeals for acquittal at Dutch MH17 trial

    A Russian suspect in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine appealed Friday in a video statement to a Dutch court to be declared innocent, as judges adjourned the long-running trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian separatist rebel and began months of deliberations. “I hope and expect a just and legally substantiated judgment,” Oleg Pulatov told the panel of judges. Prosecutors say Pulatov was deputy head of the intelligence service of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine when the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down by a Buk missile on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew.