Putin complains the West wants to make Russians suffer

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the goal of Western sanctions is to make Russians suffer, and the destabilisation of Russian society "failed".

Source: Putin during his address to the Federal Assembly

Quote: "Anti-Russian sanctions are only a means, and the goal is to make the people of the Russian Federation suffer, but the calculation of these Western ‘humanitarians’ was not justified."

Details: According to him, the initiators of sanctions "punish themselves", and that they tried to destabilise Russian society from within. Putin believes that "it failed and will not succeed".

In addition, the Russian President cynically stated that Russians "know how to be friends, keep their word, do not let anyone down and always support in a difficult situation."

