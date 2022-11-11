Putin completely distances himself from Kherson defeat

Sergey Surovikin reports to Sergey Shoygu on the need to retreat from Kherson, November 9

“In my opinion, Putin clearly understands that the days of victorious achievements for his army in this war are over,” said Zhdanov.

“So, he officially appoints a commander of joint forces – Sergei Surovikin – so that he can be a scapegoat if there are any failures. You might’ve noticed how Putin completely distanced himself from making decisions on Kherson. Those decisions were made by Shoigu (Minister of Defense) and Surovikin.”

On Nov. 11, Russian Defense Ministry reported complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Meanwhile, local residents posted photos of stranded Russian soldiers who change into civilian clothes in an attempt to blend in with the crowds and avoid getting captured by Ukrainian forces.

This decision caused sharp discontent among the Russians, who are disappointed with the country's leadership for blundering into such a major apparent defeat.

Putin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on Moscow abandoning Kherson suggesting the issue should be taken up with the Defense Ministry.

“This is Surovikin's proposal and Shoigu's decision,” Peskov said.

Advisor to the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Yuriy Sak, said that as of Nov. 11, Ukraine has almost complete control of Kherson Oblast on the western bank of Dnipro River.

