Putin compliments Musk

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Elon Musk, American billionaire and founder of Tesla and SpaceX, a talented and outstanding person.

Source: Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum, broadcast by Russia 24, a Kremlin-aligned TV channel

Quote: "As for Elon Musk's private business... He is definitely an outstanding person, this must be recognised... I think this is recognised all over the world. He is an active and talented businessman. He is doing a lot of things, in particular with the support of the American state."

Previously: Elon Musk, who supposedly helped disrupt a Ukrainian attack on the Russian navy in 2022, said that as a US citizen, he does not consider himself a traitor. The businessman justified his position on Russia in the war against Ukraine by saying that the US Congress had not declared war on Russia.

Background:

CNN, which obtained an excerpt from Musk's biography written by American journalist and author Walter Isaacson, reported that in 2022 Musk supposedly secretly ordered the disconnection of Starlink communications off the coast of Crimea to disrupt Ukraine's attack on the Russian navy in Sevastopol.

Musk confirmed the disruption of the drone attack on the Russian fleet in Crimea. The billionaire said that he did not switch off the Starlink satellite connection for the drones, but when Ukraine requested it be turned on, he refused. He also reiterated the "need for a truce".

Later, it became known that Musk had passed private messages from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov to his biographer without asking for permission.

Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that the information that Musk had ordered the disconnection of Starlink over Crimea to disrupt the attack on the Russian fleet should be thoroughly checked.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!