Putin concerned about equipment of conscripts, insisting on more modern and comfortable stuff

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – TUESDAY, 25 OCTOBER 2022, 18:21

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, is concerned about the quality of the equipment of conscripts in the Russian Armed Forces.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: During a meeting of the newly created Coordination Council for meeting the needs of the troops, Putin stated that the work could not be based exclusively on previously established standards, because they could already be outdated, since they had been created under different conditions.

Putin said he wanted manufacturers to focus on real needs and the real situation.

Quote: "In the equipment directly related to special military operation [the war against Ukraine – ed.], equipment, special means, other special munitions should not be simply available, they should be modern, convenient and effective. And for each sphere, a clear and specific work plan should be determined".

Background:

In the middle of October, Putin claimed that the partial mobilisation in his country would be complete in the coming weeks: since 21 September, 222,000 Russians have already been conscripted.

