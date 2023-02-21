Putin condemns Church of England for considering gender-neutral God

Putin's comments come as he addressed the country’s political and military elite in Moscow on Tuesday - Pavel Bednyakov/PA

Vladimir Putin has attacked the Church of England for “considering the idea of a gender-neutral God”.

The Russian President’s comments come as he addressed the country’s political and military elite following its year-long war in Ukraine.

Flanked by four Russian tricolour flags on either side during his address, President Putin said of the West: “They distort historical facts, constantly attack our culture, the Russian Orthodox Church, and other traditional religions of our country.

“Look at what they do with their own peoples: the destruction of the family, cultural and national identity, perversion, and the abuse of children are declared the norm. And priests are forced to bless same-sex marriages...

“As it became known, the Anglican Church plans to consider the idea of a gender-neutral God... Millions of people in the West understand they are being led to a real spiritual catastrophe.”

'Scrap male pronouns He and Him'

His comments come after Church of England bishops revealed that they are to launch a “project on gendered language” referencing God in church services later this year.

Details of the project remain unknown but it comes amid calls from some liberal wings of the Church to scrap the male pronouns, He and Him, as well as reference to Our Father, in favour of either gender neutral or female alternatives.

The plans emerged in written questions submitted to the Liturgical Commission at General Synod, which met earlier this month.

Landmark vote

President Putin’s comments also come following the landmark vote in which the Synod approved blessings for gay and lesbian couples which has divided both the Church of England and the worldwide Anglican Communion.

The main religion in Russia is Orthodox Christianity, with Russian Orthodoxy being the most widely professed faith across the nation. The denomination has 194 dioceses within the country and its primate, or leader, is known as Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia.

Its current incumbent is Patriarch Kirill, who has backed President Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine on spiritual and ideological grounds, and who has also previously told Russian soldiers that death in Ukraine will absolve them of all sins.

The Church of England has been contacted for comment regarding President Putin’s remarks.