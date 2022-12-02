Putin conducts meeting with Russian Security Council, talks about information security

Russian President Vladimir Putin conducted an operational meeting with the Security Council of the Russian Federation. They discussed, among other things, the training of specialists to assure information security of the country.

Source: RIA news agency on Telegram

Details: Besides that, socio-economic and international issues were discussed at the meeting.

The agency does not offer any additional details.

Background: Deputy Chairman of Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, recently threatened to make Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems a "legal target" for the Russian occupiers, if they are to be supplied to Ukraine.

