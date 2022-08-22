Putin confers Order For Courage on Dugina

MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Darya Dugina the Order For Courage posthumously.

Source: RBC referring to the decree of Putin

Quote: "To award the Order of Courage to Dugina Darya Aleksandrovna, correspondent of the non-public joint-stock company Tsargrad Media, city of Moscow (posthumously), for the courage and self-sacrifice shown during the performance of professional duty."

Previously:

The daughter of "Putin's ideologue" Aleksandr Dugin, Darya Dugina was killed on August 20 when her car exploded near the village of Bolshie Vyazyomy, on the outskirts of Moscow. She worked for RT, the Russian propagandist outlet.

The Office of the President of Ukraine denied Kyiv's involvement in Dugina's murder.

The Russian FSB claimed that the murder of Dugina was prepared and carried out by Ukrainian special services.

