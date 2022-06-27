Putin confirms his attendance at G20 summit in which Zelenskyy is set to participate

DENYS KARLOVSKYI – MONDAY, 27 JUNE 2022, 17:59

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation extended to him by Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, to participate in the G20 summit in November. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine is set to attend the summit.

Source: Interfax, a Russian news agency, quoting Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Vladimir Putin

Quote from Ushakov: "Yes, we have confirmed that we will participate [in the G20 summit - ed.].

For now, they have invited us to attend in person. There’s plenty of time [until the summit - ed]. I hope that the pandemic will allow this meeting to take place in person."

Details: Ushakov stressed that Indonesia had invited Putin to attend despite pressure from the West to rescind the invitation.

The G20 summit is set to take place in Bali on 15-16 November 2022. Indonesia, which is a regular participant in the summit, is this year’s host.

