Putin confirms his attendance at G20 summit in which Zelenskyy is set to participate
DENYS KARLOVSKYI – MONDAY, 27 JUNE 2022, 17:59
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation extended to him by Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, to participate in the G20 summit in November. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine is set to attend the summit.
Source: Interfax, a Russian news agency, quoting Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Vladimir Putin
Quote from Ushakov: "Yes, we have confirmed that we will participate [in the G20 summit - ed.].
For now, they have invited us to attend in person. There’s plenty of time [until the summit - ed]. I hope that the pandemic will allow this meeting to take place in person."
Details: Ushakov stressed that Indonesia had invited Putin to attend despite pressure from the West to rescind the invitation.
The G20 summit is set to take place in Bali on 15-16 November 2022. Indonesia, which is a regular participant in the summit, is this year’s host.
Background:
In April, US President Joe Biden personally asked Widodo to prevent Putin’s attendance at this year’s summit. In addition, American diplomats explained to the Indonesian government in private why Russia’s invitation should be rescinded. Biden had previously argued that Russia should be excluded from the G20.
On 29 April, during a phone call to President Zelenskyy, President Widodo invited him to the summit. US representatives had insisted on Zelenskyy’s participation. On 27 May, Zelenskyy confirmed that he would take part in the summit and said that he hoped Putin would not be attending.
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, is against boycotting the G20 summit due to Putin’s attendance. She believes it is important for Western leaders to personally let Putin know what they think.
Chinese diplomats have made efforts to take the war between Russia and Ukraine off the summit’s agenda.
Putin is hoping to host President Widodo in Moscow in the very near future.