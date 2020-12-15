Vladimir Putin breaks six weeks of silence to finally congratulate Joe Biden on election win

Nataliya Vasilyeva
Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden last met in 2011 in Moscow when Mr Biden was visiting as the then-U.S. Vice-President - Alexander Zemlianichenko&nbsp;/AP
It took him six weeks but Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has finally congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the US election.

Breaking the silence, the Kremlin said on Tuesday that Mr Putin sent a telegram to the president-elect now that the entire US electoral college gathered in their states to cast their ballots.

“Putin wished every success to the president-elect and expressed confidence that Russia and the United States which bear special responsibility for global security and stability could, despite the differences, make a genuine contribution to solving numerous problems and challenges that the world is facing,” the telegram said.

“For my part, I’m ready for contacts and cooperation with you,” Mr Putin was quoted as saying.

Russia was accused of interfering in the 2016 US election to help get Donald Trump elected, in the hope he would take a softer line with Moscow.

The Kremlin previously said that it was going to wait for rulings on the lawsuits that Mr Trump threatened to lodge to contest the election results.

Dmitry Peskov, Mr Putin’s spokesman, insisted for weeks that Moscow needed “official results” to formally recognise Mr Biden’s win even though the outcome of the race was clear.

Moscow’s stance this year stands in stark contrast to its enthusiastic reaction to Mr Trump’s 2016 win when President Putin sent his best wishes to the Republican candidate as well as the first definite results were in.

Russia and China were until recently the only remaining global powers to hold off on congratulating the US president-elect.

Relations between the US and China crumbled under President Trump as the two nations sparred over technology, the coronavirus pandemic and accusations of espionage but Beijing in mid-November finally extended its congratulations to Mr Biden who is expected to assume office on Jan 20.

Brazil has yet to formally recognise Mr Biden’s win. Jair Bolsonaro, the Brazil president who has portrayed himself as a close friend of Mr Trump, has been silent on the election results and went as far as to back Mr Trump in his unsubstantiated allegations of wide-spread electoral fraud.

