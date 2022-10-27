Putin will "consider" whether to attend the G20 summit

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 20:01



Russian President Vladimir Putin does not rule out the possibility of his visit to the G20 summit in Indonesia, but he will "think about it".

Putin said this on Thursday, during the Valdai Forum, Europen Pravda reports.



"We will think about how we will handle it. Russia will definitely be represented at a high level. Maybe I will go as well. For now, I will think about it," he said.

Putin said Russia has "very warm" relations with Indonesia, and President Joko Widodo calls him "brother" in conversations.



Earlier, the Ambassador of Indonesia announced that his country is ready to host the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin, at this year's G20 summit in Indonesia. The parties have not yet confirmed their attendance.

Zelenskyy himself has stated that Ukraine's participation in the autumn summit of the G20 will depend on the security situation in the country and the summit’s list of participants.

According to media sources, the White House will do anything to prevent a meeting between Biden and Putin at the G20 summit.

