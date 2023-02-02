Putin considers attacks from two or three fronts and can go for Kyiv again Polish PM

Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, is concerned that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to prove to his people that he is a long-run player who never gives up and, therefore, he might attack Kyiv again.

Source: Mateusz Morawiecki in an interview with the German outlet Bild, cited by European Pravda

Quote: "I think that the plan of Putin and his people, such as Valery Gerasimov, his new commander of the Russian army [sic], is to encircle Ukraine. And while preparing all these plans, he [Putin – ed.] probably thinks that he needs to attack from two or three different fronts. Therefore, I believe that Ukrainians cannot rule out an attack from the Belarusian northern part of Ukraine [Ukraine's north borders the Republic of Belarus – ed.] to encircle Kyiv from the west."

Details: He has added that the winter is mild enough at the moment, which means that the heavy tanks and artillery cannot move in that area.

Quote: "Therefore, Putin will probably want to wait for all mud, swamps and wet ground to dry for an offensive… With all the information that I have from Ukraine, I know that there will be another Russian offensive, presumably in March or April, and it will be a very heavy offensive."

More details: Morawiecki has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin can try and go for the Ukrainian capital once again.

"I think that, unfortunately, he is not only full of hatred for Ukraine, but he wants to show to his people once again that he is a long-run player who never gives up, and he will attack Kyiv again, yes, I do have this concern," the Polish PM added.

He has pointed out that Putin "mobilised a lot of new soldiers, approximately 200-250,000". "We cannot forget that Russia’s resources are really large, and its pockets are deep. They have a lot of weapons, munitions and people," Morawiecki summed up.

Background: Earlier, Morawiecki assumed that multipurpose F-16 fighter jets or other aircraft could be sent to Ukraine within tight cooperation with other NATO allies, as it was with Leopard tanks.

