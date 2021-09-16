Putin says "tens of people" in inner circle infected with COVID-19

Jacob Knutson
1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that dozens of his staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, AP reports.

Why it matters: The Kremlin announced earlier this week that Putin, who is fully vaccinated, would go into isolation for an undisclosed amount of time because of infections within his inner circle.

What they're saying: “Cases of coronavirus have been identified in my immediate environment, and this is not one, not two, but several tens of people. Now we have to observe the self-isolation regime for several days,” Putin said, according to AP.

  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that none of the cases were severe and were mainly among "those who take part in ensuring the work and activities of the head of state, his security.”

