Putin convenes the Security Council

OLENA ROSHCHINA – WEDNESDAY, 22 JUNE 2022, 13:04

On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, plans to hold an operational meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

Source: Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian President; RIA Novosti

Quote from Peskov: "Putin works in the Kremlin during the day. He has working meetings and is also planning to hold an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council in the middle of the day."

Details: Peskov has not disclosed the topics for discussion at the Security Council. The meeting will take place on account of the active hostilities in Ukraine and rising tensions around the Baltic states.

Also, according to Peskov, Putin is preparing for the BRICS summit, which will be held by video conference on Thursday and Friday, 23-24 June.