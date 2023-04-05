Putin convenes major Federation Council meeting to discuss occupied Ukrainian territories

Russian President Vladimir Putin has convened a meeting of the Federation Council [Upper Chamber of the Russian Parliament – ed.] for 5 April to discuss the situation in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti; the pool of Kremlin journalists on Telegram

Quote from RIA_Kremlinpool: "Putin is convening a major Federation Council in the Kremlin to discuss security in Russia's regions. The discussion will be about Donbas, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts."

Details: Kremlin-aligned media also reported that foreign ambassadors from the US, EU, Denmark, Norway, Mexico, and Syria, with whom Putin has a separate event planned, will arrive at the Kremlin on 5 April.

In addition, the Russian dictator is scheduled to meet with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, on 5 April.

They will reportedly discuss security issues and, presumably, the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!