Putin convenes major meeting over anti-Semitic riots in Makhachkala
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Russian President will hold a major meeting with security forces, the prime minister and parliamentarians on Monday, 30 October, in response to the unrest involving the search for Jews at Makhachkala airport in Dagestan [a federal subject of the Russian Federation].
Source: Kremlin-aligned news agencies Interfax and TASS, citing Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov
Quote: "Putin is planning to hold a major representative meeting at around 19:00 tonight to discuss Western attempts to use events in the Middle East to split Russian society. There will be a comprehensive conversation".
Details: Peskov noted that the gathering will be held in person. The official added that Putin would deliver a speech, and then the meeting is expected to be held in a closed session.
Peskov failed to comment on the punitive measures the Kremlin might take against those involved in the unrest in Makhachkala, prompting people to wait for the meeting.
Background:
On Sunday, 29 October, anti-Semitic protesters broke into the airport in Makhachkala and attempted to enter a plane from Tel Aviv, looking for Jews, but let Russians through.
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed hope that Russian law enforcement agencies would ensure the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews.
Following the video of the storming of Makhachkala airport in search of Jews, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian anti-Semitism and hatred of other nations are systemic and deep-rooted.
NATO pointed out that the unrest at Dagestan's Makhachkala airport does not benefit the Kremlin, even though it is the result of Russian propaganda inciting hatred.
Sergei Melikov, Head of Dagestan, claimed that the pogroms in search of Jews at the Makhachkala airport were prompted by incitement from Ukraine. Gulagu.net, a Russian anti-corruption, anti-torture human rights organisation and website, has reported that Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) will point to a "Ukrainian trail" in anti-Semitic pogroms in Dagestan.
Support UP or become our patron!