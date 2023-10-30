Putin convenes major meeting over anti-Semitic riots in Makhachkala

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a major meeting with security forces, the prime minister and parliamentarians on Monday, 30 October, in response to the unrest involving the search for Jews at Makhachkala airport in Dagestan [a federal subject of the Russian Federation].

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agencies Interfax and TASS, citing Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov

Quote: "Putin is planning to hold a major representative meeting at around 19:00 tonight to discuss Western attempts to use events in the Middle East to split Russian society. There will be a comprehensive conversation".

Details: Peskov noted that the gathering will be held in person. The official added that Putin would deliver a speech, and then the meeting is expected to be held in a closed session.

Peskov failed to comment on the punitive measures the Kremlin might take against those involved in the unrest in Makhachkala, prompting people to wait for the meeting.

Background:

