Putin convenes meeting because of attack on Crimean bridge

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on the situation on the Crimean Bridge on Monday evening.

Source: Interfax news agency, quoting Putin's press secretary Dmitrii Peskov

Details: Putin instructed Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin to organise the repair works on the Crimean Bridge immediately.

Peskov said that earlier, Putin had already listened to reports by Khusnullin, FSB chief Aleksandr Bortnikov, Transport Minister Vitalii Saveliev, and Crimean leader Sergey Aksionov about the consequences of the attack on the bridge.

Background:

Sergey Aksyonov, so-called head of the Russian administration in occupied Crimea, said an "emergency" had occurred on the Crimean Bridge and the bridge has therefore been closed for traffic. Russian Telegram channels have reported that a span on the bridge collapsed.

Russian media have previously asserted that the Crimean Bridge was guarded from the sky by fighter jets and underwater by divers and "combat dolphins".

Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that the overnight attack on the Crimean Bridge was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

A traffic jam emerged on the way from the peninsula to Russia due to damage to the Crimean Bridge, and many cars are queuing for the ferry on the morning of 17 July.

