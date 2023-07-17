Putin convenes meeting because of attack on Crimean bridge

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on the situation on the Crimean Bridge on Monday evening.

Source: Interfax news agency, quoting Putin's press secretary Dmitrii Peskov

Details: Putin instructed Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin to organise the repair works on the Crimean Bridge immediately.

Peskov said that earlier, Putin had already listened to reports by Khusnullin, FSB chief Aleksandr Bortnikov, Transport Minister Vitalii Saveliev, and Crimean leader Sergey Aksionov about the consequences of the attack on the bridge.

