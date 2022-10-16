Putin convenes Russias Security Council again

ROMAN PETRENKO – SUNDAY, 16 OCTOBER 2022, 14:52

Photo: website of the Kremlin

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, will convene the Security Council of Russia on short notice.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza; Russian Kremlin-aligned information agency RIA Novosti

Details: Reportedly, Putin will hold a meeting with the members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation "in a few days".

Meanwhile, Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary, claimed that "NATO is de facto involved in the Ukrainian conflict but it does not affect Russia’s goals", and the "Russian potential" allows the occupiers to continue the war.

Background: Putin last convened the Russian Security Council on 10 October.



