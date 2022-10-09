Putin convenes Russia's Security Council, his press secretary comments on possibility of enacting nuclear doctrine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SUNDAY, 9 OCTOBER 2022, 21:35

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, has said that speculation about the possibility that the explosion on the Crimean Bridge may trigger Russia’s nuclear doctrine is "an incorrect formulation of the question".

Source: Dmitry Peskov, in a comment for Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: "No. It is a totally incorrect formulation of the question," he said, responding to a question whether Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words mean that the explosion at the bridge, aimed at destroying crucial civilian infrastructure of Russia, raise the possibility of triggering Russia’s nuclear potential, and whether it falls within the scope of the nuclear doctrine.

Earlier, Peskov reported that Putin would conduct a meeting with members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation on Monday, 10 October 2022.

"The Security Council meeting is planned for tomorrow. We will tell you about topics after the President’s speech," Peskov stated, replying to a question when the Council was going to meet and if the explosion on the Crimean Bridge would be discussed there.

Previously: Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine’s Security Service of blowing up the Crimean Bridge. He has also called the explosion a terrorist attack directed at destroying Russia’s critical infrastructure.

