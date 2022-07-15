Putin convenes Security Council
YEVHEN KIZILOV – FRIDAY, 15 JULY 2022, 13:29
Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to hold an operational meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council on Friday 15 July.
Source: Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary, cited by RBC and TASS
Quote: "The President will have an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council on Friday at midday or in the afternoon (depending on other events)."
Details: Peskov added that Putin’s other meetings on 15 July will be non-public.