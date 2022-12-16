Putin convenes Security Council to discuss Russias defence

Russian President Vladimir Putin has convened the Security Council, where he has proposed discussing "cooperation" with neighbouring countries.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "At the meeting with members of the Security Council, Putin proposed discussions on current issues with regard to ensuring the security of the Russian Federation and cooperation with neighbouring countries."

Details: Reportedly, Sergey Lavrov, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, addressed the Security Council.

Background: The morning of 16 December started with an air-raid siren sounding throughout Ukraine. Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, said that about 60 missiles were launched. Russian forces are striking infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv, the occupiers’ missiles are being launched towards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and missiles have been launched on Zhytomyr Oblast. Air-defence systems are also being deployed in Kyiv Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!