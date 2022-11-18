Putin convenes Security Council to discuss civil defence

Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the improvement of civil defence at the Security Council meeting on 18 November.

Source: website of the Kremlin

Quote: "Improvement of civil defence was discussed at the meeting with permanent members of the Security Council."

Background:

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022. The aggressor country occupied part of Ukrainian territory, while the defenders managed to drive the invaders from the oblasts of Kyiv and Sumy, part of Kharkiv Oblast, and one of the strategic cities for Russians, Kherson. The fight for liberating the rest of Ukraine’s territory continues.

While not having successes on the battlefield, Russia is terrorising the civilian population of Ukraine by destroying energy, transport, and other civilian infrastructure.

The Kremlin claims that the lack of electricity and heating in many areas of Ukraine is the consequence of the Kyiv authorities’ refusal to negotiate.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined 10 proposals that comprise Ukraine’s "formula for peace" in his video address to the G20 summit in Bali. Russia responded with ten missiles for each point of Ukraine's peace plan. On 15 November, the Russian Federation launched the most massive missile attack on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure since 24 February 2022.

The Ukrainian government has repeatedly emphasised that a transition to diplomatic negotiations is possible only if the Russian troops retreat beyond Ukraine’s borders as of 1991.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that Russia "does not accept preconditions regarding Ukraine", particularly the requirement to withdraw the Russian troops.

