Putin convenes Security Council to discuss war in Ukraine and listens to Defence Minister's report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again convened the permanent members of his Security Council for an operational meeting to discuss the course of the war of aggression.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, quoting Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation

Quote from Peskov: "They [the participants] exchanged views on the course of the special military operation [the way Russian propaganda calls the war against Ukraine – ed.]. Defence Minister [Sergei] Shoigu informed the participants about his visit to the operation's headquarters earlier in the week."

Details: According to him, Putin also told the participants about his recent international phone calls. In addition, social and economic issues have been discussed.

Background:

Putin convened his Security Council twice in December 2022 alone, on 2 and 16 December.

On 20 January, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the Ramstein-format meeting in Germany that Russia was running out of ammunition and has suffered significant combat losses.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!