Putin convenes Security Council to discuss defence against terrorists

3
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested discussing anti-terrorism security during an operational meeting with the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing Putin

Details: Putin said that on 3 February there was only one question, "but of great importance," regarding the measures of anti-terrorist protection of facilities run by law enforcement agencies.

The Minister of Internal Affairs should file a report on this topic.

Background:

  • On the morning of 2 March 2023, the governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast that borders Ukraine, reported that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group allegedly had entered the region, took local civilians hostage and shot at a car.

  • This information was quickly spread by propaganda media outlets, but controversial details had been posted then. Amidst this, rumours surfaced that Putin would hold an emergency meeting of his Security Council, but his press service denied this.

  • At the same time, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that the situation on the border with Russia was under control, and the information suggesting that there is some "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group" on the territory of the Russian Federation was an information provocation of the aggressor country.

  • Later, the so-called Russian Volunteer Corps declared that it was not a "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group", but their soldiers who entered the territory of the Russian Federation on 2 March to show that free Russian people with weapons in their hands can fight against Putin's regime.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • Putin amends law to ensure state defence orders are properly met

    Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday enabling the state to suspend the directors and shareholders of any companies that fail to meet state defence contracts under conditions of martial law. Putin said in October he was introducing martial law in four regions of Ukraine that Moscow has partly seized control of and claimed as its own territory, a move condemned as illegal by most countries. A year into the war with Ukraine, he has not extended martial law across Russia but has effectively placed the economy on a war footing, with defence factories working around the clock in three shifts to meet the needs of the army.

  • Walgreens Pulls Abortion Pills in Most Red States After Legal Threats

    (Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. won’t sell abortion pills in 20 states after warnings by Republican attorneys general of legal action, a decision that limits the medication’s availability in many places where access to the procedure is already restricted. Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700

  • Dusky tetraka: Joy as bird feared extinct spotted in Madagascar

    The dusky tetraka is a small bird with a distinctive yellow throat that lives on the ground.

  • Nigeria’s Obi Vows to Overturn Tinubu Election Victory in Court

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nigerian politician who ran an upstart presidential campaign from outside the two main parties said he will contest the election result in court after finishing in third place.Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ev

  • Dell shares slide on forecast miss, CFO to retire

    Dell shares declined after the company forecast a profit and revenue forecast for the current quarter and full-year that disappointed.

  • German MP says Merkel shares responsibility for war in Ukraine as ex-chancellor blocked Ukraine from NATO

    The head of the Bundestag's defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, said former German Chancellor Angela Merkel shares responsibility for Russia's war against Ukraine in an interview with German TV channels RTL and n-tv on March 3.

  • How Biden leaves wiggle room to opt against reelection bid

    President Joe Biden exudes confidence as the next race for the White House approaches. For most presidents, these are powerful elements to include as the centerpiece of a reelection campaign — pledging to protect people and the economy at home and democracy in the heart of Europe. “I look at Biden from the outside, as a historian, and say, ‘Boy, if he stepped away now, his place in history is secure and extraordinarily positive,’” said Jeffrey Engel, director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

  • US, South Korea announce largest military drill in years

    U.S. and South Korean forces later this month will hold the largest joint military drills in the Korean peninsula in five years, as tensions remain high with neighboring North Korea. The 11-day exercises will start March 13 and will include simulations as well as live demonstrations in the sea and air, and on land, U.S.…

  • Republicans are trying to build a multiracial right – will it work?

    GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event on Feb. 16, 2023, in Exeter, N.H. Michael M. Santiago/Getty ImagesFormer Republican South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley launched her bid for president recently in a video that began by describing the racial division that marked her small hometown of Bamberg, South Carolina. Meanwhile, another presumptive GOP candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has continued his crusade against “woke ideology,” m

  • These Satisfying Recipes Make Being Vegetarian And Keto Totally Doable

    Being vegetarian and keto can be complicated, that is until these 30 recipes appeared in your hands. There's no way to sugarcoat it—being on the keto diet is tough and even more so if you’re also trying to live a meatless lifestyle. You just need to do some planning ahead and have a couple of keto vegetarian recipes at the ready.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Discusses Security With Top Officials

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin met with members of his Security Council to discuss strengthening what he called antiterrorism measures, a day after scrapping a trip to southern Russia following an incident near the border with Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows a

  • Father sentenced to life plus 30 years for killing infant son in Deltona

    Emanuelle Vazquez was sentenced to life plus 30 years for the death of his son, Julius "JJ" Vazquez, who was just shy of 3 months old.

  • A Boynton teen convicted of murder asked the judge for mercy. Here's what she decided.

    A jury found Xavier Lewis of Boynton Beach guilty of second-degree murder for killing Tiana Richardson in 2020. He was 15 years old at the time.

  • Four-Way Tag Team Match Set For 3/3 AEW Rampage

    The March 3 episode of AEW Rampage will air live on Friday night, and a star-studded four way match has been announced for the show. In a tweet shortly after the March 1 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Top Flight, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, Wheeler […] The post Four-Way Tag Team Match Set For 3/3 AEW Rampage appeared first on Wrestlezone.

  • Why Fisker Shares Are Soaring 30% This Week, and Could Go Higher

    The electric vehicle company gave an optimistic update, but it still needs to show it can follow through.

  • Hydrogen boilers might need ‘four-inch holes in walls to prevent explosions’

    Households that have hydrogen boilers installed could be forced to drill a 4x4-inch hole in their wall to mitigate risks of explosion, according to recommendations in a government-backed safety report.

  • Why Thursday’s US-Russia diplomatic meeting was so important

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held their first in-person meeting since the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Blinken and his opposite number were both attending the G-20 summit in New Delhi, India. The conversation was unexpected but brief — it reportedly lasted around 10 minutes — and there was…

  • US to announce new military aid package for Ukraine on Friday - officials

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine on Friday, worth roughly $400 million and comprised mainly of ammunition, two officials and a person familiar with the package said. Aid for Ukraine is expected to be a major topic when President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet at the White House on Friday. The package, the sources said on Thursday, is expected to contain more Guided Multiple Launch Rockets (GMLRS) for HIMARS launchers, ammunition for the Bradley Fighting Vehicles, as well as armored vehicle launched bridges.

  • Russia won't be first to test nuclear device - deputy FM

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday Russia would not be the first to test a nuclear device, following Moscow's suspension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States. Addressing reporters at the Russian mission in Geneva after a disarmament conference, Ryabkov said Moscow would not carry out tests if Washington also refrained, but that Russia still had to prepare for the worst. Ryabkov also accused the United States of providing intelligence on the location of strategic sites inside Russia to Ukraine, for it to attack them with drones.

  • MiG aircraft takes off without escort of radar aircraft in Belarus despite government's claims about its "good condition"

    A Russian MiG-31K interceptor jet took to the air in Belarus on Friday without the A-50U airborne early warning and control aircraft (AEWC), even though the authorities claimed that the radar aircraft was "fine".