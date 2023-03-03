Putin convenes Security Council to discuss ‘terror threats’

Putin convenes Security Council after events in Bryansk region

The agenda was focused on discussing "counter-terrorist protection of facilities."

Among other officials, the Interior Minister was scheduled to report to the council.

Putin recently called incidents in Bryansk Oblast a "terrorist attack" committed by "neo-Nazis and their rulers."

Russian media claimed on March 2 that a group of Ukrainian “saboteurs” had crossed the border into Bryansk Oblast (which borders Ukraine and Belarus), engaged in firefights, took several people hostage, and inflicted civilian casualties.

Furthermore, Russian propagandists spread false reports about an “attack” on a school bus, as well as the “injury” and even “killing of a girl”, only to deny this information later.

Ukrainian officials quickly dismissed the reports as a Russian false flag. A group called Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) later announced on its official Telegram channel that a group of its fighters had indeed crossed the Russian border, though denied targeting any civilians or taking hostages.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

