Putin Cops to Civilian Strikes in Between Sips of Champagne

Shannon Vavra
·4 min read
Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS
Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted Thursday that Russia has been attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure and leaving countless Ukrainians without clean water and power as a way to exact revenge for attacks on Crimea.

“Yes, we do it,” Putin said, carrying a glass of champagne on the sidelines of a ceremony, according to TASS. “Who started? Who hit the Crimean bridge, who blew up power lines from the Kursk nuclear power plant.”

The Russian president, who appeared to smirk while he made the remarks about attacking civilians in Ukraine, indicated that Russia would continue to strike energy infrastructure.

Russia has been pummeling Ukrainian infrastructure with relentless missile attacks since early October, after a series of incidents in Crimea. Putin’s brazen comments at the ceremony come almost two months after Russia blamed Ukraine for an attack on the Kerch bridge.

The bridge, which Putin built to link Russia to Crimea after Russia invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014, has carried a great deal of symbolic significance for Putin, whose Crimea annexation buoyed domestic support for his presidency.

The admission coincides with with a spate of recent attacks on Russian territory, including on an air field in Kursk in the southwest, on the Engels air base near Moscow, and the Ryazan region.

The attacks could be a signal that Ukraine’s government may now be more willing to take the fight into Russia proper, now that Moscow has entered its tenth month of waging an unprovoked war on Ukraine.

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for some attacks in Crimea, including one against Russia’s Saki air base there. Ukrainian missiles also attacked and sunk Russia’s Moskva, of its Black Sea fleet, early this year. Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for some of the latest incidents, although some have hinted at Ukraine’s responsibility. A senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times early this week that Ukraine carried out the attacks in Russia using drones.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, also indicated that the recent attacks in Russia might be payback.

“The Earth is round—discovery made by Galileo,” Podolyak said Monday. “If something is launched into other countries' airspace, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to departure point.”

While Putin may try to frame Russian efforts to cripple Ukrainian infrastructure just as winter settles in as revenge, the attacks have raised questions about whether the Kremlin recognizes that Putin’s war plans are faltering.

The attacks on energy infrastructure, though, are still the source of much suffering for Ukrainian civilians.

Ukrainian authorities have been warning that if Russia keeps up its campaign of attacking critical energy infrastructure, Ukrainians may not be able to sustain living there. Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, told Reuters that the capital may become uninhabitable soon.

“Kyiv might lose power, water, and heat supply. The apocalypse might happen, like in Hollywood films, when it's not possible to live in homes considering the low temperature,” Klitschko said.

Truck Bomb Rips Apart Crimea Bridge Leaving 3 Dead

Podolyak Thursday accused Putin of committing genocide by attacking energy infrastructure. “Putin's classic triad, or the Kremlin's bets for this winter… Genocidal energy attacks to leave millions without electricity and cause a flood of refugees,” he said on Twitter.

Kremlin officials have appeared increasingly on edge about whether Ukraine will initiate a military campaign to seize Crimea back from Russia. Moscow acknowledged this week that the peninsula is at “risk” after weeks of urging Russian residents to remain calm.

“There are certainly risks because the Ukrainian side continues its policy of organizing terrorist attacks,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Attacks on Crimea appear to strike a particular nerve in Moscow. Russia has previously warned that an attack on Crimea would trigger quick retaliation from Moscow, a threat that has worried European leaders, the Ukrainian official in charge of Crimea, Tamila Tasheva, previously told The Daily Beast.

The Ukrainians are firm that taking back Crimea is not an escalation—even if Russia views it that way—since it is actually a liberation of occupied Ukrainian territory.

“To deoccupy Crimea, it’s not an escalation. It’s our way for a liberation,” Tasheva said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Africa partners privately oppose Russian actions, says Pentagon chief

    Blyden spoke about African countries' strategic votes at the U.N., along with operations conducted by Kremlin-aligned Wagner Group.

  • New FSB groups arrive in occupied south of Ukraine to search for partisans

    New groups of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) have arrived in the temporarily occupied south of Ukraine to uncover the Ukrainian partisan movement. Source: National Resistance Center Details: New FSB groups will be assigned the tasks of carrying out signals and electronic intelligence, including intercepting calls, monitoring Internet traffic, and jamming signals during the movement of Russian military equipment.

  • For Brittney Griner, months as Russian prisoner end on UAE tarmac

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -After months of painstaking negotiations with Moscow, it became clear to President Joe Biden's administration that it faced a grave choice - to exchange notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner or else get no American to bring home. Thursday's prisoner swap, approved personally by Biden, came together in the past 48 hours, U.S. officials said, sending Griner from a Russian penal colony to Moscow and then to an airport in the United Arab Emirates.

  • WNBA Star Brittney Griner﻿ Is Finally Free Following Historic Prisoner Swap

    The basketball player spent nearly 10 months in Russian custody over cannabis oil possession.

  • Space Coast anglers have a week to harvest a legal snook

    Snook harvest will be closed to Florida's Atlantic Coast anglers Dec. 15-Jan. 31, 2023.

  • As same-sex marriage protections pass Congress, House GOP support decreases

    Thirty-nine House Republicans supported a bill providing federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage, despite 47 GOP lawmakers backing similar legislation in July.

  • Amazon’s Slice of the Pentagon’s $9 Billion Cloud Contract Is Another Reason to Like the Stock

    Amazon stock has been clobbered since it last reported earnings. The Pentagon announced the issuance of several contracts worth up to $9 billion for a cloud computing project called the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability. While it has been a tough year for the tech sector in general and the division of work points to the competitiveness within the cloud industry, the Pentagon’s contract will drive growth for Amazon ‘s cloud business, AWS, Citi’s Ronald Josey said in a note on Thursday.

  • U.N. expects Haiti sanctions regime to be running by January

    Speaking at a news briefing, Ulrika Richardson said the U.N. Security Council is still discussing possible international intervention in Haiti, two months after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres proposed several countries send in a "rapid action strike force." Richardson said people are being confronted with violence on a daily basis in capital city Port-au-Prince, saying "it can't continue."

  • Russian Kh-101 cruise missile downed with machine gun fire

    Ukrainian servicemen managed to shoot down an overflying Russian Kh-101 cruise missile with heavy machine gun and assault rifle fire, during Moscow’s Dec. 5 massive missile strike, press service of the Ukrainian National Guard reported via Facebook.

  • Russia keeps 13 warships in Black Sea, including submarine armed with cruise missiles

    Russia has currently deployed 13 warships in the Black Sea, some capable of firing more cruise missiles at Ukraine, Odesa Oblast military administration (OVA) spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk said on Telegram on Dec. 07.

  • Chicago cop sidelined after allegedly urinating into Florida bar’s ice machine, police say

    A Chicago police officer was arrested on a Florida beach Monday after allegedly peeing into a bar’s ice machine. An employee of St. Pete Beach’s Jimmy B’s Bar went to get ice from the ice machine and found the Chicago Police Department’s Henry Capouch urinating into it, a Pinellas County police report says. When the employee asked Capouch, 30, to stop, the CPD officer began cursing at him and ...

  • Shipwreck found buried in Florida beach sand following Hurricane Nicole

    The mystery items found along a Florida beach are likely shipwreck remains from the mid to late 1800s, state archaeologists said during a visit to the Daytona Beach Shores site Tuesday.

  • QAnon-inspired coup attempt in Germany was led by a prince, officials say. Who is he?

    He has a “disdain for democracy” and a “naive belief in childish conspiracy theories,” one history professor said.

  • Russia causes over UAH 100 billion in damage to environment in Kharkiv Oblast

    YANA OSADCHA - THURSDAY, 8 DECEMBER 2022 The amount of damage caused by Russia to the environment in Kharkiv Oblast reaches over UAH 100 billion [roughly US$2,734,590,000 - ed.]. Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office Quote: "The military actions conducted by the Russian Federation cause irreparable damage to the environment and have created numerous consequences for the environment.

  • EU Finds Its Russia Sanctions Largely Spared Own Economies

    (Bloomberg) -- The impact of the European Union’s sanctions on its own economy has so far been largely contained to a few specific sectors, according to an assessment prepared by the bloc’s executive arm.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Ma

  • Who is Paul Whelan? Russian prisoner swap brings home Brittney Griner; Whelan still imprisoned

    President Joe Biden said the U.S. will continue to try to bring home Paul Whelan, an American who's been jailed in Russia for nearly four years.

  • Zelenskiy named Time's 2022 'Person of the Year'

    STORY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been named 2022’s “Person of the Year” by Time Magazine. Time said the 44-year-old leader, who was featured on the cover released on Wednesday, inspired Ukrainians and won global accolades for his courage in resisting Russia's devastating invasion.They went on to write that Zelenskiy's success as a wartime leader has relied on the fact that courage is contagious.Time Magazine began the tradition in 1927.The honor was given to Tesla CEO Elon Musk in 2021, as his electric car company became the most valuable carmaker in the world. This year – other highlights include Korean pop group Black Pink as Time’s “Entertainers of the Year."Michelle Yeoh, a Malaysian actress who starred in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, was named Time’s “Icon of the Year."

  • U.S. Justice Dept asks judge to hold Trump team in contempt in documents probe -Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has asked a federal judge to hold former Donald Trump's office in contempt of court for failing to fully comply with a subpoena to return all classified documents in the former president's possession, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell has not yet held a hearing or ruled on the request, the newspaper reported. One of the key areas of disagreement centers on the Trump legal team's repeated refusal to designate a custodian of records to sign a document attesting that all classified materials have been returned to the federal government, the report added.

  • Handling spoiled kids, setting boundaries, preventing burnout: Family coach offers advice on parenting during the holidays

    Yahoo Life asked an expert for answers to holiday parenting questions.

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner on way back to US after release by Russians

    Debra Alfarone reports the Biden administration negotiated a deal to bring Griner home in exchange for a convicted Russian arms dealer being held in the US.