Putin to get coronavirus vaccine shot in Russia on Tuesday

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said he will get a coronavirus vaccine shot on Tuesday, several months after widespread vaccination started in Russia.

Kremlin opponents have criticized Putin for not getting vaccinated amid a comparatively slow rollout of the shot in Russia, arguing that his reluctance is contributing to the already extensive hesitance about the vaccine. Russia, where only 4.3% of the 146-million population have received at least one dose, lags behind a number of countries in terms of the vaccination rate.

Putin told a meeting with government officials and vaccine developers on Monday that he will get his shot “tomorrow,” without specifying which coronavirus vaccine out of the three authorized for use in Russia he will take.

Russian authorities have given regulatory approval to three domestically developed shots. Sputnik V has been approved last August with much fanfare at home and criticism abroad, because at the time it had only been tested on a few dozen people.

But a recent study published in British medical journal The Lancet showed the Sputnik V is 91% effective and appears to prevent inoculated individuals from becoming severely ill with COVID-19, although it’s still unclear if the vaccine can prevent the spread of the disease.

Two other Russian vaccines, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, have also received regulatory approval before completing late-stage trials necessary to ensure their safety and effectiveness. These trials are still ongoing and no data on efficacy of these two vaccines have been released.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov also wouldn't say which one of the three Putin will take on Tuesday, saying only that “all of them are good and reliable.”

According to the Russian president, 6.3 million people in Russia have already received at least one shot, and more than 4.3 million have had two doses.

“Today we can confidently say ... that the Russian vaccines are absolutely reliable and safe,” Putin said. “It is an absolute success of our scientists and specialists.”

Putin has been repeatedly asked why he hasn't been vaccinated so far. In December, the 68-year-old Russian leader said Sputnik V wasn't being recommended to people of a certain age, adding that “vaccines have not yet reached people like me.”

At the time, the shot was only being offered to people ages 18 to 60, but in less then two weeks after Putin's remarks Russian health authorities cleared the vaccine for those older than 60.

Last month, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported that Putin planned to get vaccinated in the end of the summer or beginning of the fall this year. The newspaper quoted Putin telling Russian media managers at a closed-door meeting that he didn't want to do it for publicity's sake in front of cameras and that he had other vaccinations he needs to get first.

Peskov said Monday he didn't “expect” Putin's vaccination on Tuesday “to be a public event."

