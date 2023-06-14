Putin’s cringe-worthy copy of Zelenskyy ridiculed online

Putin's publicists decided to adopt Zelensky's communication methods

The video shows Putin meeting with wounded Russian soldiers at an infirmary, dragging over his own chair — a departure from his usual distance from even his own ministers. Social media users were quick to draw comparisons between the dictator’s seeming uncomfortableness with similar videos from Zelenskyy, where the Ukrainian leader looks relaxed and personable.

From the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian leader has rejected formality to create trust during his media engagements. At one press conference, the president answered questions while sitting closer to journalists, having brought over a chair for this purpose.

Putin's PR team appears to have adopted this technique, transforming the Russian dictator into a pathetic parody of Zelenskyy.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine