Putin critic Navalny says Russian prison guards are trying to break his hunger strike by frying chicken in front of him

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mia Jankowicz
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
alexei navalny prison
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attending a hearing in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021 Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

  • Alexei Navalny in an Instagram post said prison guards are tempting him by cooking food.

  • He is staging a hunger strike to protest what he says is a lack of medical treatment in prison.

  • His lawyer says his health is deteriorating and he is losing sensation in his hands and legs.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Alexei Navalny, the imprisoned critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, says that prison guards are trying to tempt him out of a hunger strike by frying chicken in front of him.

Navalny described the situation in an Instagram post from the IK-2 prison in Pokrov, near Moscow, where he is serving a three-and-a-half year sentence.

He has been on hunger strike since last week in protest at what he said is a lack of medical care. In the post, he said that guards also slip candy into his pockets as well as using the smell of cooking chicken.

Navalny, the most high-profile challenger to the Russian president, was sentenced in February for having violated earlier parole terms. Navalny argued that he had no ability to meet the parol conditions because he had been poisoned with a nerve agent.

The poisoning, which took place in August and left him in a coma at the time of the hearings, has been linked to Russia's FSB security agency, although Russian authorities have denied being involved.

Navalny also says the original charges were politically motivated and has accused Putin of trying to kill him.

Last week, he went on hunger strike to protest a lack of medical treatment in prison. According to his lawyers he has been diagnosed with two spinal hernias and his health has been deteriorating badly, the BBC reported.

He has pain walking and is losing sensation in his hands and legs, his lawyer Vadim Kobzev said on Twitter Wednesday. His weight is also dropping by 1lb a day, Kobzev wrote.

In the Instagram post, Navalny wrote: "I knew, of course, that the authorities would first of all want to discredit the hunger strike and make fun of it. Only the primitiveness of the approach is surprising."

He said he makes sure to only go in the kitchen for water while cameras are recording, saying that state TV has accused his strike of being a sham.

He also described the guards teasing him as they cook chicken in front of him, encouraging him to eat with them and saying things like: "Come on, Lex .... mmmm, what a smell. Give up, you will not achieve anything."

He said that he first thought they were following orders, then realized: "This is just what they piously believe in."

Navalny also said that he was being denied a proper medical diagnosis, and was not allowed to know the results of an MRI scan.

Amnesty International's secretary general Agnes Callamard said that the Russian authorities "may be placing him into a situation of a slow death and seeking to hide what is happening to him," Reuters reported Wednesday. His conditions amount to torture, she said.

Navalny's lawyers say there are no doctors, just a single paramedic, at his prison, the BBC reported.

Russia's prison service denied this, the BBC reported, arguing that Navalny had "all the necessary medical assistance in accordance with his medical indications."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that President Joe Biden's administration was "disturbed" by reports of Navalny's deteriorating health, and reiterated its stance that the charges against him were "trumped-up."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's weight dropping rapidly, his lawyer says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A lawyer for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday that his health was deteriorating and that he was losing a kilogram (2 pounds) a day due to his hunger strike. Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike last week in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. His lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, visited him on Wednesday in the penal colony holding him in Vladimir region east of Moscow and said that Navalny had been diagnosed with herniated spinal discs.

  • 'They want us to leave': Russian fines pile pressure on U.S. broadcaster RFE/RL

    A Russian court fined Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty $70,000 on Wednesday for flouting its foreign agent legislation, a move the U.S. broadcaster said was part of a campaign to force it out of Russia. The U.S. multimedia news outlet, which has a bureau in Moscow, has been fined $1 million this year for what Russia says is its repeated failure to label itself as a foreign agent in the output of its Russian services and affiliates. The 24-word required disclaimers, introduced late last year, say the material is distributed by a media outlet "fulfilling the function of a foreign agent".

  • Russian opposition leader Navalny reportedly in prison infirmary

    Move comes a day after he said he might have tuberculosis, and as his supporters are arrested outside the penal colony, demanding he get proper medical care.

  • US boosts aid to Palestinians as some in Congress cry foul

    The Biden administration is moving again to increase U.S. assistance to the Palestinians as it fires up a new Mideast policy that is directly opposite of the one pursued by its predecessor. For the third time in two weeks, the administration has either publicly announced or quietly notified Congress of its intent to provide the Palestinians with tens of millions of dollars in aid. On Monday, the administration informed lawmakers that it would give the Palestinians $40 million for law enforcement and security costs in the West Bank and Gaza.

  • Turkey summons Chinese ambassador over response to Uighur claims

    Turkey called in China's ambassador on Tuesday after his embassy said it had "the right to respond" to Turkish opposition leaders who criticised China's treatment of Uighur Muslims when they issued statements referring to violence three decades ago. The politicians, IYI Party leader Meral Aksener and Ankara mayor Mansur Yavas of the main opposition CHP, had marked what they called the 31st anniversary of a brief uprising by Uighurs against the government in China's far west. "We will not remain silent about their persecution" and martyrdom, Aksener said on Twitter.

  • Tire Rack Deals | Get up to $150 back on a set of Goodyear Tires

    Tire Rack has a few solid deals on new tire sets right now that are well worth your consideration. From now until April 30, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get up to $70 back on a Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select Bridgestone tires or up to $100 back by mail when you purchase with your CFNA Credit Card. Are you more of a Goodyear kind of person?

  • Mbappe stars as PSG win at holders Bayern Munich

    Kylian Mbappe insisted Paris Saint-Germain still have it all to do after he scored twice in a thrilling 3-2 win at holders Bayern Munich in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg.

  • Two teen girls accused in fatal carjacking of immigrant

    'Special Report' All-Star panel weighs in on the plea deal for girls accused of murder and carjacking

  • Twitter says agency can't archive Trump tweets because of ban

    Twitter won't let the National Archives create a federally preserved version of former President Trump's tweets from his banned personal account, Politico first reported Wednesday.Why it matters: The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) is working archiving online Twitter posts by Trump while president — including the tweets that led to him being permanently banned from the platform in January following the U.S. Capitol riots.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Conservatives have already accused the company and other social media giants of infringing on free speech by imposing bans on the former president.What they're saying: Twitter said in an emailed statement that its teams have been working with the NARA on the preservation of tweets from the former president's @realDonaldTrump account, "as is standard with any administration transition and as we’ve done previously. ""We have a long-standing, collaborative partnership with NARA on a number of issues, including to preserve records in accordance with appropriate laws," the statement added.The NARA did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment, but spokesperson James Pritchett told Politico the agency is "still exploring the best way" to make the account's archival content public.It is deferring to Twitter "on whether that archive should be available on the social media site and would still post the preserved tweets to the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library website," Politico added.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Bravest Man on Earth

    Vladimir Putin’s intended strategy to dispose of his most outspoken foe seems evident: slow-motion assassination. Russia’s hero for our time, Alexei Navalny, sits in Penal Colony No. 2 awaiting his fate, which is probably death by disease. Conditions are so bad in the prison, which is currently beset by a tuberculosis outbreak, that Putin can simply let the institution do his dirty work for him. Navalny is being tortured in his cell — guards wake him up eight times a night to deny him rest — and as he complains of a cough (though a high fever he cited earlier this week has subsided) he seems not to be getting platinum-club medical care. He has two herniated disks and is starting to lose feeling in his hands, according to his lawyers, citing an MRI scan. He has lost 30 pounds in the past three weeks. Navalny, 44, is the world’s greatest journalist (his exposé of what is thought to be Putin’s billion-dollar Black Sea palace, which is so ornate it would make a Romanov blush, was the scoop of the century). He is also our leading dissident (he tirelessly campaigns against the authoritarianism and corruption of the Putin regime) and a fantastically gifted entertainer. Picture a Borat who, instead of ridiculing easy targets at no risk of anything except possibly of spraining a wrist picking up all of the awards sent his way, actually rides out into the wilds to oppose one of the world’s most evil men, under constant threat of assassination. That’s the best way to understand how Navalny, going undercover posing as an agent of state security, managed to get on tape a phone interview with one of his own (failed) assassins. Navalny even got the would-be murderer to explain how he did it: by putting the lethal nerve agent Novichok in Navalny’s underwear when he was campaigning against Putinism in Siberia. Navalny then got on a flight (to Moscow) that was so long that the killers assumed Navalny would be dead by the time the plane landed, but instead the pilot made an emergency landing and called an ambulance. First aid extended Navalny’s life. His wife arranged for him to get first-world attention in a German hospital, but even so he spent five weeks in a coma. Lesson learned? No. As soon as Navalny woke up, he announced he would return to Russia and fight Putinism some more. Putin joked that he couldn’t possibly have ordered the hit because if he had, his spies would have finished the job (he laughed while he said this), and his regime announced that Navalny would be jailed if he came back. When Navalny did indeed return, this past January, the lawyer-turned-shareholder-activist-turned-unofficial-leader-of-the-opposition was immediately arrested at the airport. At his urging, Russians gathered in the street from coast to coast to protest the kleptocracy. Yet in his initial weeks in prison, Navalny continued to post jaunty updates on social media. He called his lodgings “our friendly concentration camp.” In recent days, his posts have taken a turn for the grim and he began a hunger strike last week. Courage of this sort simply isn’t seen in Russia. It isn’t seen anywhere. It is incomprehensible, perhaps more today than before. As our world gets safer and safer, genuine physical courage grows rarer and rarer. It has become common, in the United States at least, for prominent persons to claim the status of political martyrdom when suffering nothing other than rude criticism. To all who claim to be soldiers for truth, defenders of democracy, and devotees of human rights, the existence of Navalny and his woes ought to at least be instructive — and humbling. He is determined to oppose Putinism with everything he’s got. If it costs him his life, as it probably will, so be it. “I’m not going to be able to persuade everyone but I will persuade some people simply because I stand on the facts and the truth,” he told The New Yorker. Assuming Navalny’s life is about to be snuffed out by Putinism, it’s hard not also to feel a twinge of resentment and guilt about how little we in the West have done to draw attention to what is happening. Alexei Navalny ought to be the most famous person on the planet. There ought to be schools named after him from Seattle to Warsaw. The news shows ought to kick off every night with somber updates on his condition. World leaders ought to begin every press conference furiously demanding his release from prison. George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Barbra Streisand ought to be hitting the talk-show circuit to plead his case. College students should be wearing T-shirts with his face on them. Taylor Swift should be toplining benefit concerts for his party, which is banned from participating in parliamentary elections. The Grammys, Oscars, and Emmys should be chock-a-block with tributes to him. And yet what happens as Navalny’s life gets crushed out of him? His plight barely registers in the West. We’re all so obsessed with our own nano-disputes that this gigantic historical figure somehow remains an unknown. Most of what little reporting comes to us in America about him is from Russia boffins, niche writers. He is such an obscure figure that the New York Times could run this headline less than three months ago: “Who is Aleksei Navalny?” Who indeed. A tennis player, maybe? Putin has been slightly knocked off guard by all of this; who could have expected the troublemaker actually to return to Russia, and how unruly might the protesters become should Navalny become a martyr? Unbudgeable Russian leaders — Putin just signed a law generously extended his own potential term as ruler until 2036, at which point his reign would be longer than Stalin’s by more than a decade — have been toppled in Russia before, and though Putin controls television and much else in the media, the Internet has proved to be powerful counterprogramming. Navalny’s YouTube videos have earned more than 100 million views, and he has millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter as well. Navalny already speaks of the assassination attempt as the time “when I died,” and he lives as though he cannot be destroyed. Should he somehow survive to walk out of that prison cell, he will become a mythic character on a plane with Mohandas Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., Vaclav Havel, and Nelson Mandela. But Putin is aware of this possibility and disinclined to let it happen. It would be very much in character for him to cause Navalny’s death without making it too obvious. Meanwhile we in the West fret about whether it’s voter suppression to forbid interest groups to hand out water bottles at polling places.

  • The Daily Show's Trevor Noah explains 'vaccine passports,' explores why Fox News hates them so much

    "As more and more people get vaccinated, it's going to get safer for all sorts of places to open up again," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. "But the question is, how will businesses know which of their customers have actually been vaccinated?" One idea is gaining traction and making talking heads explode. "Yes, welcome to the world of 'vaccine passports,' which I think are a great and simple way to show that you're immune from corona," Noah said. "I mean, I've just been going around yelling that I've been shot, and you'd think people would relax knowing that I've been vaccinated, but they always seem to freak out. People are weird." Vaccine passports "can help give businesses peace of mind," Noah said. "American businesses want to know that the customers legally carrying assault rifles into their store aren't going to sneeze on anyone." Carrying around proof of vaccination "may sound like a novel idea, but it's really nothing new," he added. "People already have to prove that they've been vaccinated for a ton of reasons," but "just like most things in America, vaccine passports aren't without controversy. In fact, Republican governors in Texas and Florida have already banned businesses in their state from requiring one. And the very idea of vaccine passports has Fox News so freaked out, they've started standing up for the undocumented." Noah showed some Fox News clips and tried to inject some calming humor. "First of all, this is not 'the end of human liberty in the West' — that happened in 2001, when they shut down Napster," he joked. "And look, they can say that this is Nazi Germany, but nobody's forcing you to get a vaccine passport. Like, if you don't want one, don't get one. You'll just have to pay a coyote to sneak you into Dunkin Donuts." "Just because Fox News is being dramatic doesn't mean that there aren't some legitimate concerns around a vaccine passport — especially if that passport ends up being a smartphone app," Noah noted. "Not everybody has a smartphone ... but paper vaccine passports could have all kinds of issues, too. They can be forged, they can get lost, a girl could trick you into writing your phone number on it, and now she's vaccinated." Watch his suggested solutions below. More stories from theweek.comAlabama secretary of state admits affair, denies calling Black people 'the coloreds,' drops Senate bidGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictionsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers

  • Andy Cohen to Host a ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Reunion

    Andy Cohen — the host of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” as well as the executive producer and griller of the “Real Housewives” at those reunions — will next set his sights on the Kardashian-Jenner family. “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will come to an end after 20 seasons on E! later this spring, and […]

  • Top US envoy Blinken urges Kosovo resume talks with Serbia

    Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, has told Kosovo that the normalization of talks with Serbia is essential in its path toward the European Union. Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Thursday made public a letter of congratulations he had received from Blinken a day earlier.

  • Biden says he hopes to start giving COVID vaccines to other countries by this summer

    President Biden on Tuesday said he hopes the United States will have ample COVID-19 vaccine supply for domestic use by this summer and enough doses to share the inventory with other countries.The state of play: Biden on Tuesday ramped up his administration's vaccine timeline, ordering all states to make the shots available to Americans ages 16 and older by April 19. He previously set May 1 as the target date. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBiden also noted on Tuesday that the U.S. has administered 150 million coronavirus vaccine doses in the first 75 days of his presidency.Between the lines: The U.S. has already started planning for vaccine sharing with some neighboring countries, including Canada and Mexico. But those doses are expected to be manufactured by AstraZeneca, which has not yet received an emergency use authorization in the U.S. Vaccine allowances can also be a negotiating tool for diplomatic use. The proposal to send vaccines to Mexico came amid rising tensions at the U.S.' southern border in response to an uptick of unaccompanied minors traveling to America.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last month there were "several diplomatic conversations, parallel conversations, many layers of conversations" during the decision-making process to send vaccines to Mexico. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A QAnon influencer who claims to be from the future was released after spending 225 days in prison

    Austin Steinbart, whose followers call him "Baby Q," leaked NFL players' medical records and led a harassment campaign against a data company.

  • German military launches new recruitment drive with pledge troops will not have to fight abroad

    The German military has launched a drive to address troop shortages by offering new recruits a guarantee they will not be deployed abroad. A thousand recruits a year will be able to join a new Homeland Security Force which will only be deployed inside Germany to deal with domestic security and crisis management. Those serving with the force will not be sent on missions abroad and the military has pledged to deploy them as close to their homes in Germany as possible. “The Homeland Security Force will give young people the opportunity to stand up for Germany and protect their homeland,” Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the defence minister, told a press conference to launch the new service. “There are many young people who are interested in a career in the armed forces, but don’t want to commit themselves too strongly to serve.” Despite the similar name, the new force bears no resemblance to the US Department of Homeland Security. Instead its work is expected to focus largely on disaster relief and managing crises like the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Millions Locked Down Again as Canada Rues Vaccine Failure

    Blair Gable via ReutersBack in December, before the COVID-19 variants changed the course of the pandemic, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau bragged that he had procured enough potential vaccines to protect a population four times the size of Canada. But four months later, not even two percent of Canada’s population of just under 38 million is fully vaccinated and large swaths of the country are going back into lockdown thanks to a brutal third wave. Canada has logged nearly one million cases and 23,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Trudeau had hoped to get the population vaccinated by June but now says all Canadians who want a vaccine will get one by the end of September. Canada is one of the only large economies in the world that did not attempt to manufacture its own coronavirus vaccine.Meanwhile, the variants are taking hold. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, launched a stark warning that even fully vaccinated Americans should avoid travel to Canada. And if they do go for essential purposes, they should be tested three to five days upon return. “This isn’t the news any of us wanted, but hospitalizations are surging, ICU beds are filling up, variants are spreading and even people who had convinced themselves they didn’t need to be concerned are getting sick,” Trudeau said at a news conference Tuesday. “Even if the sun is shining and the weather is getting warmer, COVID-19 isn’t done with us yet,” he said, calling the third wave of the pandemic “very serious.”More troubling still is that most of the new cases being seen in the hospital’s intensive care units are increasingly younger patients, according to Canada’s top health expert. “While COVID-19 continues to impact people of all ages in Canada, infection rates are highest among those aged 20 to 39 years of age,” Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said in a statement Wednesday. “As well, we are seeing an increased number of adults, under the age of 60 years being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including in intensive care units.”So how can a country that had ordered more vaccines per capita than anywhere else in the world now be in such trouble? Canada doesn’t produce any vaccines in its territory—either creating their own or manufacturing others—and the imported doses simply haven’t been delivered. Canada’s government-owned vaccine manufacturer was privatized in the 1980s and eventually bought by the French company Sanofi, whose own vaccine efforts have faltered. Trudeau announced last week that finally Pfizer will start delivering one million doses a week after the U.S. freed up exports now that it is clear there is enough supply for Americans first. AstraZeneca has also promised to deliver 20 million of its increasingly controversial vaccine, which should also help kick-start the painfully slow rollout. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are also approved for use in Canada, but they have yet to be delivered in any sizeable quantity.Trudeau has been under fire by angry Canadians after admitting early on that the country would not be first in line for any vaccines because they weren’t producing any locally. Then when the EU put the clamp on vaccine exports, Canada once again paid the price in missed deliveries. The Biden administration has not yet committed to any exports to Canada or Mexico, both suffering from shortages. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Capitol riot defendants may be starting to turn on one another, outing far-right extremist leaders

    Several defendants in January's Capitol riot are said to have flipped or to be considering helping prosecutors build cases against far-right groups.

  • Kenley Jansen blows save and Dodgers lose to Athletics in 10 innings

    The Dodgers' five-game winning streak is snapped in a 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Athletics on Wednesday in Oakland.

  • A YouTuber who accused an ex-Vlog Squad member of sexual assault in 2017 said David Dobrik recently apologized

    Ally Hardesty publicly accused Durte Dom of groping her in 2017, and said in a vlog that Dobrik reached out to her to apologize in 2021.