Putin criticized for misogynist remark at anchor

Russian President Vladimir Putin managed to make an interview about gas supplies sexist.

He called a female journalist "beautiful" and "pretty," then suggested she didn't understand what he was saying. Putin was discussing energy with CNBC reporter Hadley Gamble on Wednesday in front of a live audience for Russian Energy Week.

"Beautiful woman — pretty. I’m telling her one thing," Putin said. "She instantly tells me the opposite, as if she didn’t hear what I said."

Gamble had asked him a question about whether Russia is withholding gasoline from Europe to drive up prices, according to the Hill.

She told Putin she heard him clearly, to which he appeared irritated.

"Listen, you’ve just said, 'You don’t supply gas to Europe through pipelines.' You are being misled," he said. "We are increasing supplies to Europe — Gazprom by 10%. Russia has increased supplies by 15%. We are increasing, not decreasing, supplies. Did I really say something so hard to understand?”

Gamble posted a photo of herself holding a Russian newspaper on her Instagram featuring the interview.

"My best angle," she said, adding the hashtags "feminism" and "Russia."

