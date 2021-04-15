  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Putin critics cite Sputnik V vaccine debacle as attempt to further divide Europe

Melissa Rossi
·Contributor
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On a chilly Monday morning, the first day of March, airport workers in Košice, Slovakia, unloaded crates marked “Sputnik V” and stamped with the accompanying boast “the first registered COVID-19 vaccine,” from a military cargo plane that had just landed from Russia.

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Igor Matovič, a media mogul in office for only a year who had earned a reputation as a showman while heading the anticorruption Ordinary People and Independent Personalities party, staged a press conference in front of the plane to unveil the surprise that he’d negotiated in secret with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government: 200,000 doses of Sputnik V — with another 2 million doses on order.

Telling reporters that Slovakia couldn’t afford to wait for more vaccines from the European Union, the bloc to which Slovakia belongs and usually procures anti-COVID drugs from, Matovič thanked Moscow for “its correct approach,” adding that the delivery proved that Russia is “a stable partner we can rely on in these hard times.”

Igor Matovi&#x00010d;, center
Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovič, center, gives a press statement at the airport in Košice, Slovakia, on March 1. (Peter Lazar/AFP via Getty Images)

For the landlocked Eastern European nation of nearly 5.5 million people, the arrival of additional vaccines, wherever they came from, was a welcome sight, at least at first. More than 10,000 Slovakians had died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, one of the world’s highest death rates per capita, and more than 350,000 people had tested positive for the disease. With the flow of vaccines into the EU coming in slower than anticipated, and Slovakia having administered only a little over 300,000 shots, Matovič promised that the boxes of Sputnik V (pronounced “vee”) would quickly boost the country’s inoculation program by 40 percent.

Because Russia hasn’t registered Sputnik V with the European Medicines Agency, it is still not widely available in the EU. Meanwhile, the Lancet, the prestigious medical journal, recently published results of a study showing that the vaccine had an efficacy rate of 91.6 percent. So, for a brief moment, the event on the tarmac in Košice seemed like a public relations coup for both Matovič and Putin.

But there was one big problem: The contents of those crates did nothing to help snuff out the coronavirus. Slovakia’s State Institute for Drug Control last week announced that upon inspection, the agency found that the vaccine was different from the one reviewed in the Lancet.

"The vaccine batches used in the preclinical tests and clinical studies published in the Lancet do not have the same characteristics and properties as the vaccine batches imported into Slovakia," the State Institute for Drug Control told Yahoo News in an email. 

Even before that revelation, however, Matovič’s surprise deal with Russia was not sitting well with many in his own government.

The delivery was “a real shocker — a big surprise to many,” Daniel Milo, a senior research fellow at the GLOBSEC Policy Institute in Bratislava, told Yahoo News. Among those who were flummoxed when they saw the press conference: Matovič’s partners in the country’s four-party ruling coalition, which only two weeks before had definitively nixed the use of the Russian vaccine until it received EMA approval. He’d simply gone behind their backs to score his Sputnik V stash.

Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok, a former ambassador to the U.S., went ballistic when he heard the news, slamming Sputnik V as “a tool of hybrid war,” and added that use of the Russian vaccine prior to approval “divides us here at home, it divides us abroad, it questions processes in the EU.”

And divide it did: Within days of the delivery, the Slovakian government was on the verge of collapse, Matovič was ejected from the prime minister’s seat and relations with Russia bottomed out.

Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

Calling the State Institute for Drug Control’s assessment “fake news,” “an act of sabotage” and part of a “disinformation campaign,” the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which produces Sputnik V, demanded that Slovakia send back the shipment, alleging a breach of contract. But Matovič, who went on to become finance minister, wasn’t done playing prime minister. He jetted to Moscow and devised another plan: to send Slovakia’s vaccine for testing to a lab in Hungary led by pro-Putin Prime Minister Viktor Orbán — a move that undercut Matovič’s own drug authority. And six weeks after the vaccine’s arrival, not one human in Slovakia has had the Sputnik V shot.

Critics of Putin say the chaos that has resulted from the vaccine shipment was part of a calculated plan to sow division in Europe and beyond.

“It’s part of a divide-and-rule strategy,” Pavel Havlíček, a foreign policy analyst at the Association for International Affairs in Prague, told Yahoo News. Havlíček, like others who have watched the saga unfold, believes Matovič was played by Putin. “Russia is trying to undermine trust” in leaders, governments and “the state agencies that regulate drugs. They are trying to undermine trust in the EU. They are trying to disseminate mistrust among the member states,” some of whom are now competing to purchase the Sputnik V vaccine.

Milo concurs. “Russia’s strategy seems to be working — using this ‘salami method,’ just cutting deals with one country after the other and entering into bilateral negotiations,” instead of dealing with the EU as a bloc. That, he believes, was “first and foremost their goal from the very beginning.” He remains mystified by what he called the “Sputnik Affair” — including the fact that Matovič is trying to resolve the vaccine questions “by sending the Slovak samples to a Hungarian laboratory — a hugely unusual move.”

The terms of the agreement reached between Matovič and Russia for the vaccine also remain a mystery. “The whole deal is very murky,” Milo said. Despite mounting calls for the contract to be made public, “no one knows how much we had to pay for these 200,000 vaccines or potentially for 2 million doses.”

Russia’s “alleged breach of the contract is also very strange since the contract was not made public,” Milo added. “How could [the State Institute for Drug Control] know that they are breaching a contract if they haven't seen it?”

While Matovič became prime minister in 2020 in part thanks to the public outcry over the killing of muckraking journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée in 2018, the Sputnik V scandal promptly erased any gains Matovič had made fighting corruption; his approval rating plummeted to 19 percent.

SEVASTOPOL, RUSSIA APRIL 14, 2021: A man receives the Gam-COVID-Vac vaccine (under the brand name of Sputnik V) at a mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit. Since the start of the pandemic, Sevastopol has confirmed more than 13,694 cases of COVID-19. Since mid-March, the number of new confirmed cases has been increasing in Sevastopol by more than 30 daily. Sergei Malgavko/TASS (Photo by Sergei Malgavko&#92;TASS via Getty Images)
A man receives the Sputnik V vaccine at a mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit in Sevastopol, Russia. (Sergei Malgavko/TASS via Getty Images)

“Only a year ago, Slovak citizens believed in a change for the better — in the return of decency to public life. Igor Matovič trampled that hope,” said Viktoria Jancosekova, a Slovak now working in Brussels as manager for the president of the Martens Centre of European Studies. “The year of his rule is already considered to be the most chaotic year in Slovak politics. Besides tarnished relations with the neighbors, the president and the coalition partners, also Slovak scientists and diplomats are publicly distancing from him.”

The “Sputnik Affair” in Slovakia may not bode well for India, another nation reeling from COVID, which this week gave emergency approval to the Sputnik V vaccine — though that country is already fretting over Putin’s promise to supply Pakistan, India’s neighbor and foe, with all the vaccines it needs.

Russia reports the Sputnik V is currently used by more than 50 countries, despite few public details about its supply and production. Demand for Sputnik V has skyrocketed in recent weeks, with countries such as Austria and Germany negotiating purchases contingent on approval from the European Medicines Agency.

But the vaccine Russia approved for use last August — before undergoing crucial phase III trials with tens of thousands of humans — appears to be just another tool in Putin’s arsenal of political tricks designed to ensure that “Russia is seen as a superpower,” said Agnieszka Legucka, an expert on post-Soviet Russia at the Polish Institute of Foreign Affairs. She described a number of other tools, including disinformation campaigns, relief packages sent worldwide and stamped “From Russia With Love,” and military might.

Sputnik V, she noted, is the only new export of value that “Russia has developed since the collapse of the Soviet Union.”

Roland Freudenstein, policy director of the Martens Centre, believes that unrest in Russia is what’s powering Putin’s vaccine diplomacy.

“Putin is embattled at home. He’s probably in the worst domestic political crisis of his entire career,” Freudenstein told Yahoo News. “[Opposition leader Alexei] Navalny and his health have taken a turn for the worse. And Putin knows exactly what happens if, God forbid, Navalny should die. That's why he’s doing these charm offensives, on the one hand, to the West, and on the other hand, he’s playing tough on Ukraine’s eastern border and threatening war. All this is definitely to distract from his domestic problems.”

Added Legucka, “Putin changed the Constitution to be able to rule until 2036, and Russians are not happy with that. And they are not happy with the economy, because since 2013 their real income is dropping year by year.” With the pandemic, the situation worsened, she said, “and the potential for protests is still pretty high.”

Late Wednesday evening, the Slovak Spectator reported that Russian officials had reportedly sought to send another shipment of Sputnik V vaccines to Slovakia. As yet, Slovakia has yet to accept the offer. 

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: What are the Iran nuclear talks all about?

    Negotiations to bring the United States back into a landmark nuclear deal with Iran are set to resume Thursday in Vienna amid signs of progress — but also under the shadow of an attack this week on Iran's main nuclear facility. In 2015, Iran signed an agreement with the U.S., Russia, China, Germany, France and Britain that was intended to set limits on Tehran's nuclear program in order to block it from building a nuclear weapon — something it insists it doesn't want to do. In exchange, Iran received relief from sanctions that those powers had imposed, including on its exports of oil and access to the global banking system.

  • Republicans say Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal aids terrorists, but US intelligence has zeroed in on homegrown extremism as a 'greater immediate domestic threat'

    Law enforcement has increasingly cited far-right groups - especially white supremacists - as the greatest terror threat to the US.

  • White SC soldier who yelled, pushed Black man charged in assault, Richland sheriff says

    Army officials announced the charge Wednesday afternoon.

  • 'If surge testing doesn't work, England may see local COVID restrictions', expert warns

    Professor Johns Edmunds believes the government may have to enforce tougher restrictions in south London.

  • GOP official who caught COVID-19 after attending a nearly maskless Republican meeting said he 'felt like I was going into a den of virus'

    Jason Watts told MLive that masks and vaccines "shouldn't have a political party, but we've conjured these things to have these connotations."

  • Was the U.S. right to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

    On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended “out of an abundance of caution” that states pause the use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Man fleeing police crashes, wedges Maserati under freeway

    A man fleeing the California Highway Patrol totaled his girlfriend's Maserati SUV after he careened up an embankment and slammed into the underside of an overpass, wedging the vehicle under a freeway in Oakland, authorities said Tuesday. Police say the 32-year-old man was speeding on a highway Monday when a CHP officer tried to stop him.

  • NATO to match US troop pullout from Afghanistan

    NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance has agreed to withdraw its roughly 7,000 non-American forces from Afghanistan to match U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all American troops from the country starting on May 1. Stoltenberg said the full withdrawal would be completed “within a few months” but did not mention the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks set as a goal by Biden. There are between 7,000 and 7,500 non-U.S. NATO troops currently in Afghanistan.

  • High-risk workers now a priority for Covid jab rollout, say science advisers

    Men, obese people, high-risk workers and ethnic minorities should be targeted in the next phase of the vaccine rollout, government scientific advisors said on Tuesday. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has told the NHS to proactively encourage take-up of the jab in these groups, due to their heightened risk from Covid. Despite the increased danger, the committee confirmed it would not prioritise individual groups, but rather continue with an age-based rollout, with people aged 45 to 49 now being invited to come forward. They said this simple approach would ensure the overall speed of distribution is maintained, meaning jabs should reach vulnerable people more rapidly anyway. “JCVI strongly advises that individuals in these groups promptly take up the offer of vaccination when they are offered, and that deployment teams should utilise their understanding of local health systems and demographics, combined with clear communications and outreach activity, to promote vaccination in these groups,” the guidance says. “Unvaccinated individuals who are at increased risk of severe outcomes from Covid-19 on account of their occupation, male sex, obesity or ethnic background are likely to be vaccinated most rapidly by an operationally simple vaccine strategy.” Research collated by the committee suggests that warehouse workers, construction and manufacturing employees, and those in “contact” industries such as hairdressing are the workers most at risk.

  • Chrissy Teigen is Giving Us Major Swimsuit Inspo in her Barbie-Pink One Piece

    And she promised her followers she didn't photoshop the photo.

  • J&J vaccine paused by U.S. federal agencies over blood clot reports

    The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

  • Madonna hits back at pro-gun commenter for Daunte Wright shooting response

    ‘Come see me and tell me to my face how not real my world is. I dare you,’ said the artist

  • Letters to the Editor: Police killed Daunte Wright, then pleaded for calm. Who needs to calm down?

    The dispassionate response by police in Brooklyn Center, Minn., is totally detached from the seriousness of wrongly shooting someone.

  • Bernie Madoff dies in prison at age 82

    Bernie Madoff, the mastermind of the largest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history, suffered from kidney disease and his health had been deteriorating. He died 12 years into his 150-year sentence.

  • The Latest: Serbia to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

    BELGRADE, Serbia —Serbia has announced it will begin packing and later producing Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which would make it the first European state outside Russia and Belarus to begin manufacturing the jab. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday visited an institute in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, where he said the Russian vaccine will be manufactured in a “few months.” Although the European Union drug regulator, EMA, has not yet approved Sputnik V, the vaccine has been registered for use in dozens of countries worldwide.

  • Ivanka Trump breaks Twitter silence to posts photos of herself getting a COVID-19 vaccine

    Republican voters and Trump loyalists are disproportionately hesistant or unwilling to get vaccinated.

  • When is Prince Philip's funeral and will it be on TV?

    The funeral will be much smaller than originally planned.

  • U.S. intelligence community does not know the origins of COVID-19

    During a hearing before a Senate panel on Wednesday, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said the intelligence community does not know whether COVID-19 initially transmitted to humans from an animal, or whether it was due to an accident in a lab. CIA Director Bill Burns then criticized the Chinese government for not being transparent about finding the origins of the virus.

  • How China Passed Up a Vaccine Opportunity and Fell Behind

    (Bloomberg) -- The call came early in the Covid-19 pandemic. Drew Weissman, an infectious diseases professor at the University of Pennsylvania and an expert in messenger RNA, received a query from a Chinese company interested in using the new technology to make a vaccine against the coronavirus.mRNA, which effectively turns the body’s cells into tiny vaccine-making factories, has since become the breakout star of the Covid era, underpinning shots made by Moderna Inc. and the Pfizer Inc./BioNTech SE partnership which have been among the most effective in fighting the disease. Before Covid hit, though, the experimental science had yet to receive regulatory approval for use against any illness -- let alone against the mysterious respiratory infection.“They wanted to develop my technology in their company in China,” said Weissman, a leader in the field because of his work with research partner Katalin Karikó on discovering mRNA’s disease-fighting potential. “I told them I was interested.”Then, nothing happened.“I never heard from them again,” Weissman said.It was one of the missed opportunities that have disadvantaged the country’s Covid vaccine push and left Chinese companies playing catch-up on a technology set to revolutionize everything from flu shots to oncology drugs.As the coronavirus spread globally last year, New York-based Pfizer raced to partner with Germany’s BioNTech, an mRNA frontrunner that had hired Kariko as a senior vice president. Massachusetts-based Moderna, meanwhile, had $2.5 billion in funding from the U.S. government.China SetbackBy contrast, several Chinese companies focused on older technologies that have proved far less potent. At a conference on April 10, the head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, George Fu Gao, said Chinese vaccines “don’t have very high protection rates,” local media reported.As the comments caused a stir on social media, Gao backtracked, telling Communist Party-backed newspaper Global Times that he was just referring to ways to improve vaccine efficiency. But no amount of damage control can obscure the fact that no Made-in-China mRNA vaccines have been approved yet.For more, read: Are China’s Covid Shots Less Effective? Experts Size Up SinovacThat’s a setback for President Xi Jinping’s ambition to make the country a healthcare innovation powerhouse. mRNA’s effectiveness with Covid vaccines is opening up a new frontier for the technology, with researchers looking at ways to use it to fight cancer, tuberculosis and many other diseases, according to Surbhi Gupta, a healthcare and life sciences analyst with consultancy Frost & Sullivan.“mRNA technology has the potential to be a game changer,” she said.For decades, vaccines have been made using inactive versions of viruses, but mRNA shots use genetic material to instruct the body to create the spike protein the coronavirus uses to enter cells. That in turn trains the body to fight potential infection.Old-school Chinese-made Covid vaccines now in use from Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and China National Biotec Group Co. rely on particles from inactivated viruses and have protection rates much lower than the mRNA vaccines’ more than 90% effectiveness in preventing infections.Sinovac’s vaccine has an efficacy rate of a little over 50% in protecting against symptomatic Covid-19, according to studies conducted in Brazil, just meeting the minimum threshold required by global drug regulators.State-owned China National Biotec, a unit of Sinopharm Group Co., has said its two inactivated vaccines are 73% and 79% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid but has not published data to support that assertion. Sinopharm’s Hong Kong-listed shares jumped on Thursday, a day after the company said that there had been no severe side effects related to its inactivated-virus vaccines.Meanwhile, China’s CanSino Biologics Inc. has produced a viral-vector vaccine which, like those made by AstraZeneca Plc’s and Johnson & Johnson, uses a genetically modified virus to fight off infection. The Tianjin-based company has reported 66% efficacy in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 in its final stage trial.A New Generation of Vaccines Is Coming, Some With No NeedlesChina’s government has pushed aggressively to close the gap with the West and become an alternative pharmaceutical and biotech power. It allowed controversial treatments with stem cells and gene therapy, despite concerns elsewhere about safety and efficacy. Yet China didn’t make mRNA vaccines a priority.“Before Covid, a lot of people still had reservations” about the technology, said Lusong Luo, senior vice president at BeiGene Ltd., a Beijing-based biotech pioneer and leading producer of oncology drugs. “It’s new, it’s at the cutting edge.”When Sinovac began working on a vaccine, it focused on a familiar method in order to develop a shot quickly, after efforts at exploring other alternatives didn’t yield promising results.“For us the strategy is really to use the more mature platform and technology to solve the problem,” CEO Yin Weidong told Bloomberg News in an interview last May.Now, with the success seen by Pfizer and Moderna, Chinese companies are jumping into the fray -- but their efforts will take time to pay off. China may not have mRNA vaccines until the end of 2021, according to Feng Duojia, president of the China Association of Vaccines, China Global Television Network reported on April 11.For more, read: China’s Bid to Ramp Up Vaccinations Hindered by Supply ShortagesBeiGene in January announced an agreement to cooperate with Strand Therapeutics Inc. of Cambridge, Massachusetts on an mRNA treatment for tumors. “Now people realize that mRNA vaccines really work, it will be a lot easier,” Luo said.China’s Walvax Biotechnology Co. began construction in December on a facility to make mRNA vaccines, while CanSino struck a deal in May last year with Vancouver-based Precision NanoSystems Inc. to develop an mRNA vaccine. Contract manufacturer WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc. has said it is devoting over $100 million to mRNA-related vaccines, biologics discovery, development and manufacturing.While China has largely contained the spread of the coronavirus within its borders, more effective vaccinations and a wider take-up among its population would enable the country to reopen sooner, reducing the need for quarantines and lockdowns. China risks losing the edge gained by stamping out the virus if its inoculation drive is less effective than places where mRNA shots are the backbone of rollouts.In Israel, where nearly 60% of the population has received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths are plunging. As more adults get their shots in the U.S., which also relies largely on mRNA vaccines, President Joe Biden has predicted Americans will be celebrating July 4th with backyard barbecues once again.The Best and Worst Places to Be as Global Vaccinations Take OffChina isn’t the only country that missed the boat with mRNA. While companies in Japan, India and Australia are significant players in fighting diseases like flu and polio, no company in the Asia-Pacific region now makes mRNA shots. “Basically, mRNA was put in the ‘too-hard’ basket for many years,” said Nigel McMillan, Program Director for Infectious Diseases & Immunology at Griffith University in Southport, Australia.In March this year, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Moderna’s local partner for Japanese trials of its Covid vaccine, signed a deal with New Jersey-based Anima Biotech on mRNA treatments for Huntington’s and other neurological diseases. Another big Japanese drug maker, Daiichi Sankyo Co., announced on March 22 the start of an early-stage trial of its own mRNA Covid vaccine.In Thailand, Bangkok-based Chulalongkorn University has enlisted Penn’s mRNA pioneer Weissman to help it develop mRNA capability.As they try to catch up, Chinese developers and others in Asia can take advantage of the lower barriers to entry for mRNA vaccine and drug development. In addition to the market leaders Moderna and BioNTech, there are other Western startups that invested in mRNA and are ready to license their technology.Making mRNA vaccines and drugs also doesn’t require large capital expenditures on expensive bioreactors and other equipment, said Archa Fox, an associate Professor at the University of Western Australia’s School of Human Sciences and School of Molecular Sciences.That bodes well for China’s ability to recover from not focusing on mRNA sooner, according to Weissman.“They are going to hire the best scientists they can find,” he said. “Anybody can get in the game if they’ve got good people and money.”(Updates with added details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Royal Family Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Prince Philip with George, Charlotte and Louis!

    The royal siblings and their cousins gathered for a sweet portrait