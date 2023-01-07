Putin Crony Thinks Military Brass Are Out to Get Him

6
Allison Quinn
·2 min read
Mikhail Svetlov/Getty
Mikhail Svetlov/Getty

Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected businessman who deployed his private army to help Vladimir Putin terrorize Ukraine, says “people in uniform” connected to Russia’s military may be out to get him because his mercenaries are outshining regular Russian troops on the battlefield.

In response to a question from local media Friday about social media posts that appear aimed at “discrediting” him, Prigozhin, through his press service, suggested that oligarchs may be targeting him as revenge for his criticism of their “negative influence on the future of Russia.”

Or, he said, “People in uniform could be discrediting me. Chiefly those close to the military. Because many of them can’t achieve the same effectiveness that Wagner has.”

He also floated the idea that Ukrainian intelligence or the CIA could be trash-talking him to “slow down” Wagner on the frontline. But in the end he admitted that since all the negative claims about him were “ordered” for placement on Russian Telegram channels, “most likely neither the CIA nor the SBU has anything to do with it.”

“So I would like to apologize to them for the baseless criticism and suspicion,” he said.

As Prigozhin has seen his public profile soar after he began recruiting thousands of Russian prison inmates to prop up Putin’s fledgling war machine in Ukraine, rumors have circulated on Russian social media channels that appear aimed at taking him down a notch—including humiliating sex claims about a prison sentence in the 1980s.

‘Putin’s Chef’ Suddenly Has a Lot to Say About Twisted New War Effort

Independent Russian media outlets have reported that Prigozhin has managed to make quite a few enemies among those in Putin’s inner circle by making himself the public face of the war against Ukraine and bashing top military officials.

The Telegram channel General SVR, an anonymous channel that claims to be run by a former member of the security services, reported Friday that the innermost members of Putin’s circle are disgusted with Prigozhin’s tone in his interactions with the Russian leader.

When the Wagner boss wished Putin a happy new year over the holidays, the conversation was on speaker phone, allowing “several people” to overhear as Prigozhin spoke to the president in an overly familiar manner, the channel reported.

“Putin did not shut Prigozhin down, but, embarrassed, just thanked him in response and ended the conversation.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Envoy Urges Faster German Action on Arms Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceMorphe Brand Once Valued at $2 Billion Closing All US StoresIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarThe unilateral cease-fire called by Russian President Vladimir Putin to coincide with the Orthodox Christmas holiday is scheduled to run through Satu

  • U.S. thinks Putin ally Prigozhin wants control of salt, gypsum from mines near Bakhmut

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is of the view that Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is the founder of Russia's most powerful mercenary group, is interested in taking control of salt and gypsum from mines near the Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut, a White House official said on Thursday. There are indications that monetary motives are driving Russia's and Prigozhin's "obsession" with Bakhmut, the official added.

  • South Sudan: Journalists held over film of president appearing to wet himself

    Six journalists have been detained over footage of the South Sudan president appearing to wet himself.

  • Meet Yevgeny Prigozhin, 'Putin's chef' and founder of the brutal Wagner group who admitted that Russia meddled in the 2022 midterms

    The 61-year-old once spent nine years in a Soviet Union penal colony and the US government also accused him of meddling in the 2016 election.

  • UN envoy meets with Afghan higher-ed chief over ban on women

    A top U.N. envoy met with the Taliban-led Afghan government’s higher education minister Saturday to discuss the ban on women attending universities. Markus Potzel is the first international official to meet with him since the ban was introduced last month. Taliban authorities on Dec. 20 ordered public and private universities to close for women immediately until further notice.

  • Presidents Office comments on "Putins truce": they backstab while imitating peace

    Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the President of Ukraine, stressed that Russia did not "cease fire" on Orthodox Christmas. Source: Podoliak on Twitter Details: Despite Putin's announcement of the so-called "Christmas truce" supported also by the Ministry of Defence of Russia, air raid siren was sounded on 6 January all throughout Ukraine.

  • CES 2023: Startups aim to reduce global food waste

    Dutch entrepreneur Marco Snikkers aims to solve that problem with an avocado scanner unveiled this week at the CES tech show in Las Vegas and designed for use in supermarkets. According to the United Nations, about one-third of food is wasted globally. OneThird is one of several start-ups at this year’s CES working to solve different components of the problem, from helping the food industry limit what it throws away to offering rapid composting solutions to help keep food scraps out of methane-producing landfills.

  • 'More the merrier': Asia tourist hubs ready for China influx

    In Tokyo's Asakusa tourist district, caricaturist Masashi Higashitani is dusting off his Chinese as he prepares for an influx of travellers after Beijing ends inbound quarantine rules.

  • Photos: Kevin McCarthy wins House speakership on 15th vote

    The Republican leader's victory came at a price: McCarthy had to agree to a series of compromises that dramatically weaken the power of his new post.

  • Kevin McCarthy Wins the Speakership After Incredible Floor Drama

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIn the end, Kevin McCarthy didn’t need to twist any arms to become Speaker of the House.He just had to open up the safe of congressional goodies—and survive some last-minute GOP drama.Late Friday night into early Saturday morning, after four days and 15 rounds of voting that saw McCarthy literally begging for votes on the House floor—as well as a senior lawmaker having to be physically restrained from fighting Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—McCar

  • 49ers’ goal still for QB Jimmy Garoppolo to return late in playoffs

    The 49ers' goal is still to have QB Jimmy Garoppolo back in the postseason. Whether he gets his starting job back is unclear.

  • American Airlines Pilots Say They're Not Getting Enough Time to Learn Safety Protocols

    Boarding a plane can be anxiety-inducing, especially for those of us who aren't fond of flying. But you can take comfort in the fact that flying is very safe—according to the International Air Transport Association, aviation is actually the safest way to travel long distances, with just one accident occurring for every 740,000 flights, per 2018 data. Still, there is that tiny chance that something could go awry on your flight, which is why precautionary safety measures are put in place, and why

  • US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire 'bump stocks'

    A Trump administration ban on bump stocks — devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic weapons after an initial trigger pull — was struck down Friday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans. The 13-3 ruling at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals is the latest on the issue, which is likely to be decided at the Supreme Court. The case was somewhat unique because the issue involves not the Second Amendment but the interpretation of federal statutes.

  • See the viral images of the B.C. ski lift encased in ice

    A combination of events led to the unusual lift freezing.

  • Former Democratic chairman Morgan, co-defendant Blythe convicted in petition forgery trial

    Jurors deliberated about three hours before convicting both defendants on all counts

  • Phoenix PD launching investigation after officer handcuffed and detained WSJ reporter

    The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the actions of one of its officers after a Wall Street Journal reporter was handcuffed in public. The incident, which happened in November and was caught on cellphone video, involved reporter Dion Rabouin. The Wall Street Journal asked the Phoenix Police Department to conduct an internal review after Rabouin was detained.

  • Turkey supports Ukraine without alienating Russia

    Despite his closeness to Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been a surprisingly bullish arms dealer to Kyiv.

  • Jonathan Gannon explains Eagles’ successful season of sacks

    The Eagles have sacked the quarterback at an incredible rate this season. Jonathan Gannon explained why. By Dave Zangaro

  • Prince Harry Details How Kate Middleton Made Meghan Markle Cry During Pre-Wedding Fight

    Meghan Markle may have held back on details about the much-sensationalized pre-wedding fight that she and Kate Middleton had over flower girl dresses during her Oprah interview, but Prince Harry is now filling in the blanks.

  • Sliding Natural-Gas Prices Deal Surprise Reprieve to Europe

    Prices have halved over a month, easing worries of an industrial meltdown, but the benefits will take months to fully feed through to most businesses and consumers.