Putin is dangerous and must be feared

1
Gerry Field, Times Writers Group
·3 min read

Fear raced through the mind of a young Russian KGB operative on the night of 9 November 1998, as the streets of East Berlin turned into chaos. Lieutenant Colonel Vladimir Putin sat in his office in East Berlin taking phone calls from operatives on the streets, explaining the Berlin wall was coming down, and there was no stopping the growing pandemonium. He watched terrified from his third floor office as protesters began tearing down the fence surrounding the KGB complex, and breaking into buildings.

He knew beyond a doubt his superiors in Moscow expected him to sacrifice his life to save the secret files of political deportations, murders, tortures and other heinous crimes committed by the KGB, and the feared East German Police known as the Stasi. The problem was, there were just a few low ranking officers and file clerks in the building that could never hold back such an angry mob.

Knowing the rioters had no firearms, Putin put to work the skills of intimidation he had learned over the years. He walked into the yard brandishing his pistol. He told the angry throng the building was set with explosives and KGB operatives with automatic weapons were ready to repel any invasion of the building. Although it was November, sweat ran down his face as he stood his ground. Unsure Putin was telling the truth, but knowing the KGB and Stasi were capable of anything, the mob moved down the street toward other targets.

Being assigned to a new job in the Kremlin, Putin had a front row seat as he watched his beloved Russia begin to crumble, and it angered him. By the end of 1991 the great U.S.S.R disappeared from the face of the globe, and United States President George H.W. Bush was formally acknowledging the 12 new break away republics.

People that knew Putin state he went into a deep funk stating over and over that every dream he had for his blessed Soviet Union was now gone. However it was that state of mind that helped Putin climb the political ladder. When Putin decided to run for president in 2000, old communist political hacks jumped at the chance to once again have a true KGB hard liner that believed in old Mother Russia back in the Kremlin.

From the very beginning Putin made no excuses when he stated the U.S.S.R. must be rebuilt in his life time. Most people forget that in 1999 as Russian National Security Advisor, Putin arranged for Russian forces to enter Kosovo, nearly creating a war with NATO. From that one incident Putin learned a lot as to how the west would respond to such incursions.

He knew full well that pulling old Russia back together could never be attained with out first bringing Ukraine back under its umbrella. Ukraine had the natural resources, man power, and ports on the Black Sea that were essential for his plans.

So on 18 March 2014 Putin signed an annexation treaty with Crimean leaders taking control of the peninsula from Ukraine. Immediately Russian troops marched into Crimea taking control of all major government operations. As usual most western nations condemned the annexation, but did nothing to give Putin reason to fear any type of serious reprisals.

Through out the winter months of 2021 into 2022, Russia moved massive forces up to the Ukrainian border. Putin stated Ukraine was an integral part of Russia and must be retaken, and that Ukraine was in need of demilitarization and deNazification. On 24 February Russian forces invaded Ukraine in blitzkrieg fashion rolling over Ukrainian force and seizing large swaths of the country.

However this time the world reacted, sending Ukraine billions of dollars of lethal weaponry to not only stop, but roll back Russia's forces. Regrettably as Putin sees his dream being shattered by outside forces he can not control, he has ordered a scorched earth policy destroying every peace of Ukraine's infrastructure. This is the real Putin we need to fear. A dangerous man that would much rather see the world dissolve around him, than lose his radical dreams of power.

This is the opinion of Gerry Feld, whose column is published the second Sunday of the month. He writes about issues from a conservative perspective and is a published novelist.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Putin is dangerous and must be feared

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine repels Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine, says General Staff

    Units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled attacks by Russian invaders near 11 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, Ukraine’s General Staff reported in their Dec. 11 morning update.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for 'return of all prisoners of war’ held in Russia, day after US prisoner swap

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on Russia to release captives and prisoners of war the country has taken amid their current invasion.

  • Russians to step up repression in temporarily occupied territories, says Ukraine's MoD

    The Kremlin plans to increase the number of Investigative Committee officers in the occupied Ukrainian territories by 44,000, the National Resistance Center of Ukraine reported on Dec. 8.

  • Iran's Raisi promises to pursue crackdown on protesters; cleric critical of execution

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A prominent dissenting Sunni cleric on Friday said the death sentence of an Iranian protester involved in anti-government unrest violated sharia law, as President Ebrahim Raisi promised to press on with a crackdown a day after the man's execution. On Thursday, Iran hanged Mohsen Shekari, who had been convicted of injuring a security guard with a knife and blocking a street in Tehran, the first such execution after thousands of arrests over the unrest, drawing a chorus of Western condemnation. Nationwide protests that erupted after the death in police custody of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 pose one of the biggest challenges to theocratic rule in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

  • Wisconsin extends PWO offer to 2023 in-state RB Wynn Stang

    Wisconsin football extends a PWO offer to in-state 2023 RB Wynn Stang:

  • When there are no missile strikes, that doesnt mean there are no problems Zelenskyy

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that even in the absence of Russian missile strikes, there are drone attacks and shelling that are destroying the Ukrainian energy system. Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address Quote from Zelenskyy: "It must be understood: even if there are no massive missile attacks, this does not mean there are no problems.

  • Fireworks banned in Russias oblasts bordering with Ukraine in order not to scare Russians

    The launching of fireworks has been banned for almost 2 months in Russia's Kursk Oblast, which borders Ukraine, in order not to frighten residents of the region, and a similar ban has been introduced until 21 December in Belgorod Oblast.

  • Turkey Orders Banks to Limit Foreign Currency Holdings

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s banking regulator changed a rule to push commercial lenders to hold less foreign currency for their needs following a warning letter last week. Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KatePutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadThe Harry and Meghan Show Is a Royal KnockoutCaroline Ellison Hires SEC’s Former Top Crypto Cop for FTX probeThe net foreign currency pos

  • Further interest rate hikes to fight inflation would bring lots of pain but little gain

    The Federal Reserve has nothing except a hammer but today's inflation can only be solved with more delicate, targeted tools.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro ends post-election silence

    STORY: "Who decides my future are you. Who decides which way the armed forces go are you," Bolsonaro told his supporters at the gates of the presidential residence after keeping silent for almost 40 days.In his ambiguous comments, Bolsonaro did not endorse their call for a military intervention, but said the Armed Forces would respect Brazil's Constitution.He has not recognized Lula's victory in the October elections and his silence encouraged supporters to continue demonstrations outside army bases.Lula's narrow victory over Bolsonaro will be certified by Brazil's national electoral authority on Monday (December 5).

  • Russians temporarily suspend their use of Iranian-made drones due to weather conditions

    The Russians have tried to adapt to weather conditions when using Iranian-made kamikaze drones, as the UAVs are sensitive to cold. Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the United Coordination Press Centre of the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine, during the 24/7 national joint newscast, quoted by Ukrinform Quote: "The tests of those drones took place in slightly different climatic conditions than those in Iran.

  • German economy ministry calls for joint EU response to U.S. inflation act

    Germany wants a joint European response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act that would involve simplifying rules on state support and expanding funding opportunities, according to a German economy ministry document seen by Reuters on Friday. The European Union could set up a programme to promote green technology by combining various funding elements to avoid budget constraints: the Innovation Fund could increase support for large-scale projects for clean technologies, for example, or the European Investment Bank (EIB) could take on more risk through guarantees, it said. The ministry document also suggests member states could anchor sustainability criteria more firmly in public tenders at the national level as well as extend or increase traditional subsidy programmes, but warned against local content requirements which favour domestic industry.

  • Germany is 'fully decoupling' from Russia, eyes China as 'systemic' rival: German minister of state

    The minister of state spoke with Fox News Digital at the Aspen Security Forum, about the impact of winter on Europe's energy supply while the Russia-Ukraine war is still ongoing.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried secretly invested in crypto news site The Block by funneling money to its CEO: report

    A $16 million batch of funding was reportedly in part used to purchase an apartment in the Bahamas for The Block's CEO; SBF funded the site in secret.

  • Ukrainian law enforcement document about 47,000 instances of Russian war crimes

    Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Ukrainian law enforcers have document about 47,000 in-stances of war crimes committed by the Russian invasion forces, the National Police reported on Dec. 10.

  • Rioter who assaulted cops at Capitol gets 5 years in prison

    A Tennessee man who authorities say came to Washington ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot prepared for violence in a car full of weapons and assaulted officers who were trying to defend the Capitol was sentenced Friday to more than five years behind bars. Ronald Sandlin, 35, of Millington, Tennessee, pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. Sandlin, who authorities say adhered to the QAnon conspiracy theory, and two other men traveled from Tennessee to the Washington area in a rental car packed with two pistols, two magazines of ammunition, cans of bear mace, gas masks, body armor, several knives and other gear, according to prosecutors.

  • Messi snarls, taunts and thrills in World Cup classic

    Whether it was in the rule book or not, Lionel Messi was going to do just about anything to get to the World Cup semifinals. There's a street-fighter mentality that is never far from the surface when it comes to Argentina’s national team and it revealed itself against the Dutch in a match that boiled over on numerous occasions. Messi — fueled by a desire to win soccer’s ultimate prize at likely his last attempt — was right in the middle of it all on Friday.

  • Past 'betrayals' cloud any new Ukraine deal: Putin

    STORY: "It turns out that no one wants to fulfill all these Minsk agreements", said the Russian president.Putin said Germany and France - which brokered ceasefire agreements in the Belarusian capital Minsk between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and 2015 - had betrayed Russia and were now pumping Ukraine with weapons.In an interview published in Germany's Zeit magazine on Wednesday, former German chancellor Angela Merkel said that the Minsk agreements had been an attempt to "give Ukraine time" to build up its defenses.Speaking on Friday at a news conference in Kyrgyzstan, Putin said he was "disappointed" by Merkel's comments.

  • China officially has a rival to Wichita’s most important aircraft

    China’s answer to the narrow-body aircraft that drives the bulk of local commercial work has landed with its first customer. Commercial Aviation Corp. of China (COMAC) on Friday delivered the first C919 to launch customer China Eastern Airlines.

  • Exclusive-Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets

    Air India is close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group conglomerate, industry sources said on Sunday. The orders include as many as 400 narrow-body jets and 100 or more wide-bodies, including dozens of Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777s, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity as finishing touches are placed on the mammoth deal in coming days. Such a deal could top $100 billion dollars at list prices, including any options, and rank among the biggest by a single airline in volume terms, overshadowing a combined order for 460 Airbus and Boeing jets from American Airlines over a decade ago.