Will Putin dare put nukes in Belarus? — Danilov explains

Oleksiy Danilov believes that Putin’s announcement an invitation to the U.S. for negotiations

"Putin's threats that are addressed first of all to the United States won't work. It is a big question whether or not he will spread nuclear weapons to all the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries. I don't think anyone will allow him to have nuclear weapons in Belarus," Danilov told Radio NV.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko realises the great risk this poses to him, Danilov added.

"Despite Russia having de facto occupied Belarus, I don't believe this will happen," he said.

He called Putin’s announcement an invitation to the U.S. for negotiations.

"This is what Putin, the entire Russian machine, has been doing for the last month or two. They really want to sit down at the negotiating table in order to stop where they are today. And this is an understandable thing for all reasonable people," the RNBO Secretary said.

Lukashenko hoped to get nuclear weapons that he would be in control of, Defense Minister of the government-in-exile Belarusian United Transitional Cabinet, Valery Sakhashchyk, said. But Putin's current plans are a losing situation for him, he said.

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the deployment of nuclear weapons in the country "forced actions in response" to "unprecedented pressure" from NATO and the EU, as well as to "direct and blatant interference in the internal affairs" of Belarus.

Placing nuclear weapons in Belarus makes no practical military sense, as there is no such thing as “Lukashenko’s subjectivity” as he is simply a Kremlin propagandist, said Presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak.

Putin announced on March 25 his plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. He claimed that he was "forced to react" to British promises to provide Ukraine with rounds containing depleted uranium.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned Russia’s claims to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, saying that the EU will react with additional sanctions against the aggressor country.

France called on Russia to reconsider the decision, while Poland called it another step in the further involvement of Minsk in the "Russian war machine."

