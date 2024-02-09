Putin dares Carlson on Nord Stream blast: ‘You have an alibi, but what's CIA's?’

Putin, of course, did not provide any evidence

Vladimir Putin accused the former Fox News columnist Tucker Carlson of bombing the Nord Stream gas pipeline during an interview released on Feb. 8.

The revealing excerpt was published on social media and immediately sparked mockery ofthe Russian war criminal, who habitually alleges various provocations and other plots by the "collective West" against "peace-loving" Russia without offering proof.

When Carlson claimed to have an alibi, Putin swiftly shifted the blame to the CIA.

TC: Who blew up Nord Stream?

VP: You for sure.

TC: I was busy that day. I did not blow up Nord Stream.

VP: You personally may have an alibi, but the CIA has no such [alibi].

Overall, the “interview” amounted to a geriatric old man rambling to Carlson for nearly half an hour the mistruths of his propaganda about Ukraine's "history" while lamenting that everyone was perpetually deceiving him.

Read also: Russia is invincible — Putin tells the West in contrversial Carlson interview

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine