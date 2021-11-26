Putin is 'deadly serious' about neutralizing Ukraine, and has the upper hand over the West, former US diplomats and officials warn

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Haltiwanger
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking into a microphone.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a concert marking the seventh anniversary of the Crimea annexation on March 18, 2021 in Moscow, Russia.Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

  • The buildup of Russian troops on Ukraine's border has prompted fears of an invasion.

  • Former US diplomats and officials say there's a significant risk of a Russian incursion, given Putin's history.

  • "One way or another, he wants Ukraine neutralized," Fiona Hill, a top Russia expert, told Insider.

For the second time this year, there are serious concerns that Russia is on the verge of invading Ukraine. Tens of thousands of Russian troops have amassed along Ukraine's border, raising alarm across the West. Ukraine's president on Friday claimed to have uncovered a coup plot involving Russians. The world is on edge, with leaders in Washington and beyond contemplating what Russian President Vladimir Putin will do next.

"We don't know what President Putin's intentions are, but we do know what's happened in the past," Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently told reporters. "We do know the playbook of trying to cite some illusory provocation from Ukraine or any other country and then using that as an excuse to do what Russia is planning to do all along."

Former US diplomats, ex-officials, and experts say that a Russian military incursion into Ukraine is a strong possibility in the near future, emphasizing that Putin has a significant advantage over the US and NATO at a time when many Western countries are plagued by domestic disarray.

"There is a major risk of Russian military activity in Ukraine in the next few months. All the signs point to a major build up of military capability," Ivo Daalder, the US ambassador to NATO from 2009 to 2013, told Insider.

Moscow's rhetoric at the moment is "designed to heighten tensions" while "placing blame on the US and NATO for any possible escalation," Daalder said.

Putin is "deadly serious" about taking action on Ukraine, Fiona Hill, who served as the top Russia advisor on the National Security Council under the Trump administration, told Insider. "One way or another, he wants Ukraine neutralized," she added.

"You've got to take it seriously because Russia has crossed the Rubicon many times before when people said they wouldn't," Hill said, pointing to Russia's invasion of Georgia in 2008, Putin's unilateral annexation of Crimea in 2014, and the Kremlin's support for rebels in an ongoing war in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, among other examples. The Kremlin, for its part, has denied any involvement in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has claimed over 13,000 lives since 2014.

With historic political polarization in the US, a growing divide between the US and European allies, and disunity within a number of European countries, Putin views the West as weak at present and sees an "incredible opportunity" to exploit, Hill said, adding that the Russian president "knows none of us want to fight for Ukraine."

The US has provided over $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014. There's strong bipartisan support in Congress for ramping up that financial assistance, but it's extremely unlikely that the US would send in troops to support Ukraine even if Russia did invade.

'A country that has invaded Ukraine before'

Russia
Units of Russian mountain air assault division hold exercise in Crimea in March 2021.Sergei Malgavko/Getty Images

Steven Pifer, the US ambassador to Ukraine from 1998 to 2000, told Insider that he puts the odds of Russia invading Ukraine on the "low side" because the "potential costs to the Kremlin could be very high: political isolation, more economic and individual sanctions, NATO more rejuvenated and, most importantly, Russian soldiers coming home in body bags, which would not be popular at home."

But Pifer also underscored that Putin has his "own logic," making it hard to rule anything out. The US and Europe need to make it apparent there would be "big costs" if Russia took military action, Pifer said, suggesting that it should be privately communicated to the Kremlin what type of sanctions would be implemented.

"If Russia does invade, NATO will not take direct military action against Russia," Pifer added. "But you will likely see more arms supplies by individual NATO members to Ukraine, and the Alliance as a whole will become even more serious about bolstering its deterrence and defense posture against Russia."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday warned Russia there will be "costs" and "consequences" if force is used against Ukraine, the Associated Press reported. Stoltenberg said Russia's military buildup "is unprovoked and unexplained," warning that it raises tensions and risks miscalculations.

"There is no certainty about the intentions of Russia," the NATO chief said, but added "this is a military buildup by a country that has invaded Ukraine before."

The top US diplomat for European affairs, Karen Donfried, on Friday told reporters that "all options are on the table" in terms of a response to the Russian troop buildup, per Reuters.

Ukraine is 'unfinished business' for Putin

Russia aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks over a mockup of Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov while at a military exposition in Sevastopol, Crimea, January 9, 2020.Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

The Kremlin has denied any plans to invade Ukraine, while blaming NATO for the contentious dynamic. Last Thursday, Putin said the West was not taking Russia's "red lines" seriously enough.

"We're constantly voicing our concerns about this, talking about red lines, but we understand our partners — how shall I put it mildly — have a very superficial attitude to all our warnings and talk of red lines," Putin said in a speech on foreign policy. Putin claimed that Western strategic bombers had been flying within roughly 12.5 miles of Russia's borders.

This came after the Kremlin in September warned that NATO expanding military infrastructure in Ukraine would cross Putin's "red lines." Russia has repeatedly denounced US and NATO military activities in the Black Sea region.

Though Ukraine is not a full NATO member, it has repeatedly expressed a desire to join while maintaining a robust partnership with the alliance. This has infuriated Putin — a former KGB operative — who views the increase of US and NATO military activities in Ukraine as a major threat to Russian security. Moscow has moved to crush virtually any Western influence in Ukraine, a former Soviet republic and its nextdoor neighbor.

Putin is "engaged in a strategy of disruption," Daalder said, with the goal of sowing "disunity in Europe and the region" to ensure that "he and Russia aren't ignored."

The Russian president places Ukraine "at the top of the hierarchy of issues that he wants to resolve" in terms of his red lines in Europe being recognized and respected, Hill said, underscoring that Putin views Ukraine as "unfinished business." Putin would be open to achieving a diplomatic resolution, Hill said, but could take things further if he feels that Russia isn't being taken seriously.

The only way Putin will lose the "upper hand" he has over the West when it comes to Ukraine is if there is a "collective, forceful, diplomatic response," Hill said.

"The big challenge is for Europe," Hill said, emphasizing that the US can't resolve this on its own.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban

    The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation's oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short of recommending an end to oil and gas leasing on public lands, as many environmental groups have urged. The report completes a review ordered in January by President Joe Biden, who directed a pause in federal oil and gas lease sales in his first days in office, citing worries about climate change.

  • Moderna to 'rapidly advance' omicron-specific COVID-19 booster candidate

    Moderna Inc. said Friday it will "rapidly advance" an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate and continue to work on booster candidates designed to anticipate mutations of the coronavirus and to study and test higher booster doses also meant to boost immunity. The World Health Organization's technical advisory group earlier on Friday assigned the variant, which was first reported in South Africa, the Greek letter omicron, and said it has been designated a "variant of concern." The U

  • Burial Ground Under the Alamo Stirs a Texas Feud

    SAN ANTONIO — Raymond Hernandez was a boy when his grandfather would take him on walks to the Alamo, pointing at the grounds around the Spanish mission founded in the 18th century. “He’d tell me again and again, ‘They built all this on top of our campo santo,’ ” said Hernandez, 73, using the Spanish term for cemetery. An elder in San Antonio’s Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation, he added, “All the tourists flocking to the Alamo are standing on the bones of our ancestors.” On a busy day, thousands of

  • Rep. Boebert apologizes after suggesting Rep. Omar mistaken for a terrorist in Capitol

    “Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout," Omar said on Twitter after a video Boebert emerged.

  • How Beijing’s billions are buying up the Commonwealth

    When Tuesday morning dawns in Barbados, British influence in the Caribbean will retreat one more step as the island becomes a republic, ending almost 400 years of loyalty to the Crown.

  • Carmakers get inventive as global chip crisis bites

    Whether buying computer chips directly from manufacturers, reconfiguring cars, or producing them with parts missing, automakers are having to get creative to cope with the global shortage of semiconductors. The shortage, due to supply problems and a surge in demand for consumer electricals during the pandemic, has hit the auto industry hard, with millions of vehicles worldwide not being produced because important parts are missing. With the problem lasting longer than initially expected, manufacturers including Daimler and Volkswagen have had to rethink production strategies.

  • NFL betting: Tom Brady is significant favorite to win MVP, and he will be hard to catch

    Tom Brady has a great argument for this season's MVP award.

  • Germany's new government plans to give millions of people a 25% pay rise by hiking the minimum wage

    Olaf Scholz, leader of the Social Democratic Party, said that the increase would lead to salary increases for 10 million people.

  • Some fear China could win from US spat with Marshall Islands

    For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. The U.S. is refusing to engage the Marshallese on claims for environmental and health damage caused by dozens of nuclear tests it carried out in the 1940s and '50s, including a huge thermonuclear blast on Bikini Atoll.

  • Brexit means you chose to give up migrant returns, France tells Boris Johnson

    French politicians have claimed that Brexit undercut the UK’s ability to tackle Channel migrant crossings, as Emmanuel Macron reprimanded Boris Johnson.

  • Russia has no involvement in so-called 'Havana Syndrome' attacks, says Kremlin

    The Kremlin on Thursday said Russia had nothing to do with the so-called 'Havana Syndrome', a mysterious ailment which has affected about 200 U.S. diplomats, officials and family members overseas. It was responding to a report in The Washington Post the previous day which said that CIA Director William Burns had told the leaders of Russia's spy agencies during a recent visit to Moscow that it would be "beyond the pale" for foreign intelligence agencies to cause brain injury and other ailments to U.S. personnel and family members. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the issue had not been discussed in political meetings during the CIA director's trip or with President Vladimir Putin.

  • Lauren Boebert ripped for 'hateful and dangerous' Islamophobic story about Ilhan Omar: 'Well, she doesn't have a backpack. We should be fine'

    "This whole story is made up. Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout," Omar said, also calling Boebert a "buffoon."

  • No Way Home leak reveals exactly how Maguire and Garfield help Spider-Man

    As far as any character in the MCU is concerned, there’s just a single version of Spider-Man in the universe. One Peter Parker, who has been helping the Avengers for the past few years while also guarding his neighborhood. But that will change in No Way Home when people learn that the multiverse is real. … The post No Way Home leak reveals exactly how Maguire and Garfield help Spider-Man appeared first on BGR.

  • Melania Trump Goes Elegant in Blue Midi Dress & Pointy Tan Pumps for Thanksgiving Charity Event

    The Palm Beach, Fla., resident, who permanently relocated from New York and Washington, D.C., looked elegant as she served her community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday through the Be Best children's program she established as a first lady when her husband, Donald Trump, was in office.

  • Putin Pushes Confrontation With NATO as Hardliners Prevail

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin is an expert at bluffing and keeping the West on its toes, pushing relations to the edge before pivoting without warning. But, hemmed in and fuming, he is deadly serious about being heard on Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft Power

  • Afghan girl from famous cover portrait is evacuated to Italy

    National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.

  • Michael Flynn Goes Full Tinfoil Hat With Bonkers New COVID-19 Theory

    Mysterious elites may be plotting to release a new virus because "their little plan with COVID didn't work," the former national security adviser said.

  • We can have British guards on French beaches by next week, Boris Johnson tells Emmanuel Macron

    Boris Johnson has written to Emmanuel Macron formally proposing joint patrols on French beaches as early as next week to stop small boats carrying migrants heading for the UK.

  • Trump goes after Woodward, Costa over China

    Former President Trump went after The Washington Post's Bob Woodward and Robert Costa over their recent book on his presidency, specifically attacking claims that Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley called China to offer reassurances after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. An excerpt from "Peril," which was released in September, said Milley called his counterpart in Beijing to assure them that Trump would not launch an attack on China in an effort...

  • Peter Navarro Says He Wanted 'Baby' Dr. Anthony Fauci 'Strangled In His Crib'

    He appealed to former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to boot Fauci because Donald Trump was busy and "I'm an economics guy," he told Steve Bannon.