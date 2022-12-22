Putin decided to fight fakes with "foundations of Russian statehood"

2
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the introduction of a separate course for young people, where "reliable knowledge" on history would be studied.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti quoting Putin's speech at a meeting of the State Council on the implementation of youth policy.

Quote from Putin: "Due to well-known geopolitical events, young people were caught up in a storm of information attacks and found themselves in a very vulnerable position. This information struggle has always taken place, but now it has become particularly acute."

Details: Putin said that it is necessary to give young people "reliable knowledge" and for this, it is necessary to "develop and implement in educational processes a separate academic course dedicated to the history and foundations of Russian statehood".

Background:

  • In November, the Russian Defence Ministry supported the introduction of primary military training in schools and vocational schools.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Lukashenko's regime starts "hunt" for contributors to Belaruski Hajun channel

    The monitoring group "Belaruski Hajun" reported that the security forces of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, under the guise of Representatives of "Hajun", began to offer Belarusians "cooperation" and demand personal data.

  • Lebanon's financial pains eased by remittances over holidays

    Youssef Safouri wandered through a noisy jam-packed Beirut Christmas market, where the hundreds of families who flocked to stands selling gifts by Lebanese designers belied a severe economic crisis that has sapped the savings of millions. Caretaker Tourism Minister Walid Nassar said last month that the crisis-hit country is expecting some 700,000 people to come into the country during the holiday season, most of them of Lebanese descent.

  • Berlin Detains German Intelligence Official Suspected of Spying for Russia

    Arrest is blow to a government that had sought to clamp down on Russian influence in its ranks since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine

  • Ukraine's president calls U.S. support in war with Russia an investment in freedom

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a passionate speech to lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Wednesday night emphasizing that America's support in the war with Russia is a long-term investment in global freedom and democracy. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.

  • Rouble slumps to weakest vs dollar since May

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble plunged to its weakest level since early May past 70 against the dollar on Wednesday, taking its monthly losses to almost 14% as fears over sanctions on Russian oil and gas spooked the market. The rouble has already lost more than 8% this week against the dollar and around 12% since a cap on Russian oil prices came into force. The Russian currency has been supported by capital controls and an initial collapse in imports as a result of Western sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine this year.

  • Residents of Kherson asked to evacuate from district targeted by Russians

    Kherson Oblast authorities called upon the residents of the city of Kherson to evacuate from the Ostriv district which is being constantly attacked by the Russian forces. Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "The Russian occupiers are constantly targeting the Ostriv district in the city of Kherson.

  • Biden hits Russia's Wagner group with tough new export curbs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled new curbs on technology exports to Russia's Wagner military group, in a bid to further choke off supplies to the contractor over its role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Wagner group, which was added to a trade blacklist in 2017 after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region, will now be labeled a military end user and face tough new curbs on access to technology made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment. “The Wagner Group is one of the most notorious mercenary organizations in the world and is actively committing atrocities and human rights abuses across Ukraine,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez.

  • Russian invaders kidnap patients of mental health facilities in Kherson Oblast and take them to Arabat Spit, Crimea

    The Russian occupiers have taken the abducted patients of the mental health facilities of the cities of Nova Kakhovka and Oleshky, Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast, to the village of Strilkove on the Arabat Spit, Russian-captured Crimea; people are being held in captured Geologist recreation centre.

  • Satellite images show Russia is growing its Arctic military bases, including ones near Europe, report says

    Satellite images show work on radars and runways taking place at Russia's Arctic bases, CNN reported.

  • Buffalo, New York sues gun makers, accusing industry of fueling violence

    The upstate New York city of Buffalo on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in state court accusing major gun manufacturers of fueling violence through irresponsible marketing and sales practices. Defendants in the lawsuit include Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, Beretta USA Corp, Bushmaster Firearms Industries Inc, Colt's Manufacturing Co LLC and Glock Inc. The city is seeking an unspecified money award to combat gun violence.

  • Zelensky about Putin: He is no longer subject of civilised relations

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is "no longer a subject of civilised people." Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden at the White House Quote: "So, what kind of message can I send him after he actually destroyed and is destroying our lives? He may go even further, somewhere where the Soviet Union had presence in the past, he might want to invade those territories too… I believe

  • Mark Zuckerberg and Meta Appear to Have Very Different Views About Deep Fakes [Updated]

    Update 12/21/2022: After publishing this story, Meta got back to us with a statement saying “this [the account suspensions] was done in error. the accounts have now been restored.” The account holder confirmed with Gizmodo that Meta had reinstated the accounts. One of those accounts was reactivated after nearly a month-long suspension and multiple appeals from the account holder.

  • Blinken cites need for all countries including China to share COVID information

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday emphasized the need for all countries, including China, to share information on their experiences with COVID-19, at a time when some experts have started raising questions about Beijing's official hospitalization and casualty figures. Speaking at a news conference at the State Department, Blinken said Washington was ready to help all countries on COVID, but said Beijing has not asked for help from the United States. "It's also very important for all countries, including China to focus on people getting vaccinated, making testing and treatment available, and importantly, sharing information with the world about what they're experiencing," Blinken said.

  • Zelensky meets Duda on his way back to Kyiv

    President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Dec. 22 in Rzeszow, Poland.

  • Puppet governor Shtepa blown up in occupied Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast

    Andrii Shtepa, a Russian-appointed puppet leader of the village of Liubymivka, which is located on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, was blown up in the occupied city of Kakhovka. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS Details: In particular, the "emergency services" informed the Russian mass media that the so-called "head of the village of Liubymivka died in a car explosion on the left bank of Dnipro in Kherson Oblast.

  • Top Russian official says military must expand to 1.5M personnel

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday announced the country plans to increase its military manpower to 1.5 million personnel. Shoigu made the announcement during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country’s top military leaders. Such a move would significantly increase Russia’s military forces, which comprise about 1 million personnel. It comes…

  • Wisconsin warns against a holiday tradition: Raw meat sandwiches

    For some Wisconsinites, it is customary to serve uncooked beef at festive gatherings, despite the risk of illness.

  • Post-Travel Depression Is Real...Here Are 8 Ways to Bounce Back

    You’ve just landed home after an unforgettable travel experience.

  • Paving ideas for small gardens: 12 options for compact yards

    For small gardens, most people tend to want to create more space, or at least the illusion of it. 'Neutral and buff-colored, or simple concrete paving ideas are perfect, if you've got lighter carpets or wooden floors in your adjoining rooms.

  • This is why I hope for a holiday without hunger in Delaware | Opinion

    The Food Bank fo Delaware is continuing its work on food insecurity in our communities as the holidays near.