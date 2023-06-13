Putin decides new attempt to capture Kyiv is untimely

During a meeting with the Russian press, President Vladimir Putin considered whether the Russian army needed to attempt another assault on Kyiv and decided that this would be untimely.

Source: Russian media, citing President Putin during a meeting with Russian military journalists

Quote from Putin: "Should we advance on Kyiv? If we do, we’d need a mobilisation campaign, and if we don’t then we don’t. There is currently no need for mobilisation."

Details: Putin also said that Russia does not need mobilisation because the recruitment of contract soldiers is "going well".

Putin during a meeting with military reporters

Photo: RBK

Previously: In March 2023, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reported that Russia was continuing a covert mobilisation campaign, preparing for further mobilisation measures to keep up its war effort in Ukraine.

In late 2022, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Russia was training about 200,000 new soldiers and said he thought they would try and attack the city of Kyiv again.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!