Putin decides to fight till final victory – EU chief diplomat

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has called for more active support for Ukraine, given that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not set to stop his full-scale aggression in the near future.

Source: Borrell in an interview with The Guardian; European Pravda

Details: Borrell stressed that the existence of the European Union is at stake in Ukraine, so it is necessary to pay attention to the danger that comes from a powerful state and threatens European democracy.

Quote: "Putin has decided to continue the war until the final victory.

[Russia’s] success is dependent on bringing to the battlefield as many people as they can.

And if we don’t change course rapidly, if we don’t mobilise all our capacities, it will let Putin win the war in Ukraine."

More details: Borrell explained that the Russian president cannot be satisfied with a "piece of Ukraine" and allow the rest of the territory to belong to the European Union. In addition, Putin expects the US presidential election to create a more favourable scenario for him.

"So we must prepare for a conflict of high intensity for a long time," he said.

Borrell reiterated that Putin had miscalculated the strength of his army, the strength of the Ukrainian resistance and the Western world's reaction to his actions.

"Russia has never been able to become a nation. It was always an empire with the tsar, with the Soviets, and now with Putin. It is a constant of Russia, and its political identity, and as a result a threat to his neighbours – and particularly to us," Borrell added.

Background: A few days ago, Borrell had already drawn attention to the danger of a Russian victory against Ukraine for the European Union project.

Support UP or become our patron!